Mayor Wu involved in car crash while passenger in Boston police vehicle

“The Boston Police Department will conduct an investigation of the incident as they do with all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles,” the e-mail said.

Wu was a passenger and “no one sustained any major injuries,” a spokesperson for Wu’s office said in an e-mail.

Mayor Wu was riding in a Boston police car when it collided with another vehicle on Tuesday, her office confirmed.

The spokesperson did not provide the time and location of the crash.

Officials at the Boston Police Department referred inquiries about the crash to Wu’s office.

A video obtained by Fox25 shows the police car the mayor was in had flashing blue emergency lights when it was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The station, as well as the Boston Herald, were among the media outlets that first reported the crash. The outlets reported the crash occurred as the police vehicle carrying Wu was turning left onto Hyde Park Avenue from Blakemore Street.

According to Wu’s schedule, her only public event Tuesday was an 11:30 a.m. school related announcement at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, at 75 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury.

At that event, Wu joined Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper to unveil a multi-year plan to overhaul the city’s high schools, starting with Madison Park and the O’Bryant, which now share a campus, the Globe reported.





