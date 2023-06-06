fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck and killed by tractor-trailer in Framingham, State Police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated June 6, 2023, 30 minutes ago

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Framingham on the Massachusetts Turnpike Tuesday, officials said.

At around 11:29 a.m., State Police first tweeted about the crash in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 111.

“The victim suffered fatal injuries,” the tweet said. “The investigation is [on]going.”

The two leftmost lanes in the area of the crash remain closed, State Police said.

“Expect traffic delays,” officials said.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

