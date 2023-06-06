Pedestrian struck and killed by tractor-trailer in Framingham, State Police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Framingham on the Massachusetts Turnpike Tuesday, officials said.
At around 11:29 a.m., State Police first tweeted about the crash in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 111.
“The victim suffered fatal injuries,” the tweet said. “The investigation is [on]going.”
The two leftmost lanes in the area of the crash remain closed, State Police said.
“Expect traffic delays,” officials said.
No further information was immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE-The victim suffered fatal injuries. The investigation is going. The two leftmost lanes are closed. https://t.co/5kWTDNLA3n— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 6, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.