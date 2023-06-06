Police fire shots at fleeing vehicle in Jamaica Plain

Police were looking for the driver, who did not appear to have been harmed, said Miller, the assistant bureau chief of the department’s Bureau of Investigative Services.

The driver sped off, and the car was found abandoned on Weld Hill Street, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said at a news briefing.

A Boston police officer fired their gun into a vehicle that allegedly fled a traffic stop in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night, a police official said.

“We’ve canvassed the area. We’ve contacted the hospitals,” Miller said, speaking at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. “As of right now, we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. We believe that no one has been hit.”

The officers were not injured. “As of right now, the officers are okay,” he added, according to an audio recording of the briefing.

Police were conducting an investigation at 218 Wachusett St. at 7:53 p.m. when the incident occurred, Miller said.

Miller said police “are trying to determine,” how many shots were fired. Asked by a reporter if the person drove at the officer, Miller said “We’re investigating that now.”

The department’s Firearm Discharge Investigation Team is conducting the investigation, according to Miller.

“We do urge the public to contact us with any information,” Miller said.

The Firearm Discharge Investigation Team can be reached at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-494-TIPS.

















