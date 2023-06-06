A Quonset glut

⚓ 19 percent of all manufacturing jobs in Rhode Island were based at Quonset in 2022. That’s up – both in the raw number and the percentage – from the last time this report came out four years ago.

How big? A new report from Bryant University will be released today to put some numbers behind it. We got an early look at the report, which you can find in full at this link . Here are some key highlights:

The Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown plays a big role in the state’s economy.

⚓ $5.9 billion – that’s the total economic output from the Quonset Business Park in 2022. To put it in terms an economist would understand, that’s 8.3 percent of the state’s gross domestic product. To put that in terms a loyal Rhode Map reader would understand, that’s 635,091,496.23 slices of Gregg’s Death by Chocolate cake.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

⚓ $69,656 – the average wage at Quonset in 2022, which is 10.6 percent higher than the statewide average.

Advertisement

⚓ 13,580 – the number of full-time or FT-equivalent jobs at Quonset in 2022. That includes manufacturing, service, and transportation industries, plus the National Guard. That’s an increase of more than 2,100 jobs from four years ago.

The Quonset Development Corp. funded the report, and Bryant economics professor Edinaldo Tebaldi prepared it.

”It’s good for the population at large to see the return on their investment,” Steven King, managing director of the Quonset Development Corp., told Rhode Map.

Quonset glut: Some of the 229 companies at Quonset include General Dynamics Electric Boat (nuclear submarines), the startup Regent (seagliders, eventually), and distribution facilities for Ocean State Job Lot (everything else). Quonset, where the Navy used to be, is now managed by the quasi-state agency Quonset Development Corp. (say that five times fast).

Advertisement

Quonset’s Port of Davisville, meanwhile, is one of the biggest car importers in the country. And Quonset is trying to get the port more involved in serving offshore wind projects that are on the horizon. Tens of millions in port investments from the state in recent budgets will help.

”We are working hard to enhance the capabilities of the port so we can handle all that capacity and keep our robust auto import business active as well,” King said.

The findings will be the subject of a 2 p.m. news conference at the State House today, which will kick off what they’re calling “Quonset Day.”

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.