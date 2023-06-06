R.I. attorney general sues landlord, claiming violations of lead hazard and tenant laws

In the complaint filed in state Superior Court, the attorney general alleges that Pioneer Investments and its president, Anurag Sureka, own and operate more than 175 residential rental units across Rhode Island, and routinely ignore lead hazard laws, landlord-tenant laws, housing code regulations, and regularly engage in unfair and deceptive trade practices throughout the state.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against a major Rhode Island rental corporation and its president, accusing them of failing to comply with state rental, lead hazard, and consumer protection laws and putting the health of hundreds of renters at risk.

One of the photos of Pioneer Investments properties provided by current and former tenants and included in a statement by the Rhode Island attorney general's office.

Advertisement

“Today’s action signals that enough is enough when it comes to the alleged misconduct of a major landlord who is placing the health and safety of Rhode Islanders at risk,” Neronha said. “Let’s cut right to it — as alleged, profits are being placed over basic human dignity and that cannot stand.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

An attorney representing Pioneer Investments, Samuel Joseph Grossack, said he had not seen the complaint as of late Tuesday morning but that he would have a response after reviewing it.

Neronha said nearly 500 children are lead poisoned every year in Rhode Island. “It is preventable, and the toll that these children and we as a community pay is enormous,” he said. “This office is committed to stopping the lead poisoning of children, be it through prosecution as in this case, or through proactive legislation.”

According to the state Department of Health, at least 11 children have had detectable levels of lead, and at least five children have been lead-poisoned while residing in Pioneer’s properties.

“Safe and healthy housing is a key environmental determinant of health,” interim Department of Health Director Utpala Bandy said. “We will continue to work with the Rhode Island attorney general and other partners toward our goal of ensuring that the children in every ZIP code throughout the state live in environments that support healthy development.”

Advertisement

The complaint says that Pioneer tenants signed affidavits saying that numerous Pioneer apartments contained significant lead poisoning hazards, persistent rodent infestations, deterioration of the building structure, cracking walls and windows, and intermittent loss of water and heat.

A cross-reference of Pioneer properties with Department of Health and municipal code enforcement officials reveals a pattern of violations and failure to adhere to proper lead hazard mitigation and notification and maintenance code compliance, the attorney general’s office said. Pioneer improperly charged and overcharged late fees to tenants, “all while profiting unfairly from tenants with limited options in Rhode Island’s historically tight rental market,” prosecutors claim.

The lawsuit seeks restitution to tenants harmed by Pioneer’s conduct, plus fines and penalties. It also calls for the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee and report on Pioneer’s compliance with their obligations to assess each property and correct conditions in full compliance with state and federal laws.

Members of Reclaim RI, a progressive group, and Pioneer Tenants United hailed the legal action.

“Today’s historic prosecution of Pioneer Investments LLC and its owner Anurag Sureka is a testament to the power of tenant organizing,” said Shana Crandell, a Reclaim RI tenant organizer. “It also speaks to the critical importance of public officials willing to hold slumlords accountable for their rampant violation of the law.”

Crandell said Reclaim RI and Pioneer Tenants United spent the past year knocking on the doors of nearly every one of Pioneer’s estimated 300 units in the state. “Tenants, suffering from atrocious conditions amid skyrocketing rents, organized together and fought back,” she said. “Today is a great victory for Pioneer tenants, and for all poor and working-class tenants across Rhode Island.”

Advertisement

The advocates called for state legislators to pass legislation to allow for tenants to have their eviction records sealed. They urged passage of legislation proposed by the Neronha that would, among other things, create a statewide rental registry to ensure that children are not poisoned by lead paint, and they said they expect the Senate to follow the House and pass legislation banning rental application fees.

In April, Neronha and legislative sponsors proposed a package of legislation to address childhood leading poisoning. One bill, for example, would allows families affected by childhood lead poisoning to recover up to three times their actual damages.

“Taken collectively, these bills will over time increase the number of safe and affordable housing units and establish stiffer penalties for those who refuse to play by the rules,” Neronha said at the time. “This is a solvable crisis, but only if we address this problem directly and forcefully.”

Advocates say Pioneer owns properties across Rhode Island, particularly in Pawtucket, Central Falls, West Warwick, and Woonsocket. “We applaud Central Falls for their leadership on addressing slumlord conditions and call on all municipalities to work with Reclaim and Pioneer Tenants United to draft a plan to strengthen enforcement of existing laws and also to draft and pass into law new anti-slumlord ordinances,” they said. “Pioneer is far from an isolated problem.”

Advertisement





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.