Two 11-year-olds seriously injured after being struck by car in Brockton

Two 11-year-olds were seriously injured when they were hit by a motor vehicle as they walked on the street in Brockton Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The children were first taken to a local hospital. Later, they were taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, one of them by medical helicopter, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.
Duarte said he did not know the children’s conditions.
The crash occurred near 1154 Warren Ave., where officers responded shortly after 5 p.m., Duarte said.
The driver stayed at the scene, he said.
As of late Tuesday night, there were no charges brought against the driver, he said.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.