Although his play in center still shines, Kiké Hernandez’s errors at shortstop weigh heavily on him

But manager Alex Cora thinks his team can go on a run. He laid out the realities of the Red Sox’ situation and his hope for the future Monday after the team’s third straight loss to the Rays.

Entering Tuesday, the Sox were 12 games back of first-place Tampa Bay and 5½ games back of the third wild-card spot.

The Red Sox — losers of three straight and 10 of their last 14 going into Tuesday night’s game in Cleveland — are not in a good space. In a month, they went from seven games over .500 to an even 30-30 record that put them last in the AL East.

Advertisement

“Are we great? No. Are we bad? No. This is where we’re at,” he said. “At the end of the day, like I said, the defensive part of it, we have to improve … If we clean that up I think we’re going to start winning a lot of games.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox went into Tuesday’s games 26th in the league in outs above average, per FanGraphs. One of the main issues has been at shortstop, where a slew of injuries forced Kiké Hernandez into a role he’s struggled in.

Hernandez has played 46 games at shortstop this year entering Tuesday, a stint that’s shown the limits. He led all players in the majors with 13 errors and has been the second-worst player in the league in outs above average.

He accepted most of the blame for the team’s defensive struggles.

“I made a lot of throwing errors. I think I’ve only made one fielding error, which is unfortunate because, as baseball players, the first thing that we learn is to throw a ball,” Hernandez said Monday. “For me not being able to be consistent defensively, it’s something that I’m not used to and something that weighs heavily on me.

Advertisement

“I take full responsibility for the fact that we haven’t been the best defensive team because I think most of those numbers fall on the fact that I have all those errors.”

Hernandez prides himself on versatility. He’s played more than 2,500 innings in center field, more than 1,700 at second base, and more than 900 at shortstop.

“I’m all for helping the team out,” he said. “I’ve never really been a guy that says I only want to play one position.”

He’s shown to be a much better center fielder — ranking 11th since 2020 in outs above average among players at the position, per Baseball Savant.

But injuries to Christian Arroyo, Adalberto Mondesi, Yu Chang, and Trevor Story destroyed any depth the Sox had and forced Hernandez into the position.

Arroyo’s return from the injured list moved Hernandez back into center field Monday. There, he reminded everyone of that coveted versatility with two spectacular plays.

He paused after sprinting to the wall in the second inning, taking a moment to check his location and that of the ball. Confident in his positioning, he leaped and stuck his glove above his head and over the Red Sox bullpen to snag what would’ve been a two-run home run.

He made another highlight play in the sixth inning, diving forward to snare a shallow fly ball that looked destined to land between defenders.

“If I played 25 days in a row at shortstop and they told me to play center and I [make those plays], I’ll retire,” Cora recalled telling bench coach Ramón Vázquez. “[Hernandez is] so good and that’s why he’s important for us.”

Advertisement

With the Red Sox’ current roster, Hernandez will play center field against lefthanders lefthanded starters, Cora said. But, Tuesday, with righthander Shane Bieber on the mound for Cleveland Tuesday, he moved back to shortstop.

The Red Sox don’t have many other options to put out at the position. That means Hernandez’s improvement at shortstop will be key in determining whether they clean up their defense and go on the kind of run that will be needed.

“I’ve been a great defender my whole career and I’ve gone through this weird stretch lately, obviously playing a position that I hadn’t played consistently that much,” Hernandez said. “I take full responsibility and I am working each and every day to be better.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.