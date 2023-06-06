What might the Bruins be doing until the puck drops on a new season in October?

Here’s a few of the hockey-related activities they might be doing until then:

As such, the Bruins have started building toward opening night. Five months until the next shift.

Pro athletes are wired a certain way. If they lose, no matter how crushing the defeat, they quickly move on.

Tuning into the Cup Final

Pretty hard to ignore a Final between the team that cut you down and the guy who used to coach you. Won’t be an easy watch, though. Since Game 1 was iSaturday and Game 7, if necessary, would be June 19, that’s potentially two weeks of hearing how great Matthew Tkachuk is, how brilliant Bruce Cassidy is, how Sergei Bobrovsky still has it …

Linus Ullmark (35) and the Bruins have seen plenty of Matthew Tkachuk (19) and the Panthers, who are representing the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Glancing at the draft

By late June, they’ll mostly be absorbing what’s happening around Connor Bedard, since no prospect has carried this kind of hype since Connor McDavid. If they’re really into learning about players they might never face in the NHL, they can pick the brains of the Bruins scouting staff. Even though they don’t have a pick until the third round, they still create files on players they consider draftable.

Watching the awards

Either on TNT, or live in Nashville. David Pastrnak (Hart and Ted Lindsay), Patrice Bergeron (Selke), Linus Ullmark (Vezina, plus Jennings with Jeremy Swayman), Jim Montgomery (Jack Adams), and Don Sweeney (Jim Gregory) are up for major awards on June 26. Not since Bobby Orr was taking home half the league’s trophies have the Bruins been so well-represented at this banquet.

David Pastrnak (88) is up for both the Hart and Ted Lindsay trophies at the NHL Awards in Nashville. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Loathing the awards

This event is largely a celebration of the regular season, save for the heaps of praise for the newest champs (ah yes, wonderful). Expect to see highlights of the Bruins’ run toward the Presidents’ Trophy rather than their run toward the Stanley Cup.

Ask the Lightning how that felt.

At the 2019 show, host Kenan Thompson praised the Lightning for tying the then-NHL wins record of 62. “And then followed it up by tying the least wins in a playoff, with zero!” he said, to a hooting crowd and Andrei Vasilevskiy’s stone-faced expression.

“But hey, hey, that’s what I like about them,” Thompson added. “They set records.”

Given the Bruins’ trashing of the NHL record book and crashing in the first round, this year’s MC has some easy material.

Checking in with their agents

The July 1 opening of the free agent market, and the weeks of speculation before it, will be fascinating for the Bruins. As of Thursday, 15 players on last year’s main roster were signed through next season or longer. Those commitments combined left the Bruins about $5 million shy of the league’s salary cap. Organizationally, they had 28 of the available 50 contract slots filled. Via trade or free agency, there will be comings and there will be goings.

Tickets for next season were already being pitched at TD Garden on May 2. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Not bothering Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci

The Bruins’ two most dignified graybeards took their time before deciding to return for 2022-23, and the club didn’t announce contracts until Aug. 8. Expect similar timelines, even if the outcomes are different.

David Krejci (left) and Patrice Bergeron (right) both said they would take their time in deciding whether to return. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Working out

Obviously. NHLers remain fit, addressing one type of bodily concern or another all offseason long. Those training locally might take in a bit of development camp at Warrior Ice Arena from July 3-7. One of the veterans typically speaks to the newcomers, passing on the way of the group. Veterans typically start ramping up their skating speed in August, if not before.

Checking out

Late summer is also time to get some in final weeks of quality time on the water, in the woods, or at the table with those they enjoy. Those with families are getting the kids ready for school. The rookies will travel to Buffalo from Sept. 13-18, and some will use that as a springboard to an NHL camp. Maybe the vets will send them an encouraging text.

Meeting new people

Because of their financial situation, the Bruins can’t run it back next year. There will be new faces. They might even have a new captain, if Bergeron decides to retire. Training camp opens Sept. 20. Who knows what comes next?

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.