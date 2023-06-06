Celtics roster report card: Grading the second tier

When Brogdon was acquired last summer, there were questions about his health and his willingness to accept a reserve role. During the regular season, he loudly answered both, as he provided essential offense off the bench and was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year .

Here are evaluations of the second tier of the Celtics roster. Players are graded based on performance related to expectations, not simply skill level.

Whenever Brogdon talked about sacrificing playing time, he said he would do whatever it took to win his first title. Then everything came crashing down at the end, when his forearm strain rendered him ineffective in the conference finals against the Heat. He missed Game 6, and was 1 for 16 from the field over Games 3, 4, 5, and 7. Unfortunately, that’s what will be remembered most about his season.

Before that grisly stretch, Brogdon was remarkably consistent. He shot at least 44 percent from the field in every month of the season, as well as the first two playoff series. He provided necessary scoring pop when Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown struggled, gained coach Joe Mazzulla’s trust, and was regularly part of the closing lineups.

During the playoffs, Brogdon was critical of the Celtics’ departure from the defensive identity that carried them to the Finals a year ago. But he was part of the problem. His defensive real plus/minus of 4.6, a measure of the points allowed while on the court compared with a league-average player, ranked 503rd out of 525 eligible players.

Brogdon was critical of the Celtics for departing from the defensive identity that carried them a year ago, but he was also part of the problem.

Al Horford: B-minus

The Celtics focused on Horford’s freshness for the playoffs by keeping him from playing in games on back-to-back nights. But his workload remained quite high. In fact, Horford averaged 30.5 minutes per game this season, his most since 2017-18. And there were times during the playoffs when he appeared gassed.

At his best, though, Horford remains a valuable piece of this core. The Celtics’ 118.9 offensive rating with him on the floor was second to only Tatum’s mark. Horford’s game continues to evolve, even at this stage of his career.

This season, he mostly planted himself in the corners on offense. That pulled opposing big men to the perimeter to create space for Tatum and Brown, and when Horford was left open, he capitalized, connecting on 44.6 percent of his 3-pointers. He struggled mightily in the playoffs, however, making just 29.8 percent. It’s hard to know whether tired legs factored in.

On defense, Horford remains a sturdy force in the paint and a good rim protector. But he was sometimes exploited by perimeter players in the Celtics’ switch-heavy scheme. 76ers guard James Harden provided the most recent examples in the conference semifinals.

Horford turned 37 Saturday, and it’s fair to wonder how much he has left.

Horford (left) was sometimes exploited on defense by perimeter players like Miami's Jimmy Butler (right) in Boston's switch-heavy scheme.

Derrick White: A

There was a moment when White appeared destined to cement his place in Celtics lore. He followed up his Game 6 buzzer-beater in the conference finals against the Heat by leading the Celtics’ Game 7 third-quarter rally from a 17-point deficit. He received loud “MVP” chants from the Garden crowd. Though the Celtics lost that game, it was a memorable and strong season for White anyway.

After White was acquired from the Spurs in February 2022, he sometimes appeared tentative as he tried to adjust to his new surroundings. And during the Finals run that year, opponents often tested his self-doubt and left him wide open beyond the arc.

This season, White’s confidence oozed at both ends of the court. He emerged as perhaps the best rim protector among NBA guards and earned second-team All-Defense honors. On offense, his strong drives were followed by soft-touch floaters, and he shot 3-pointers with tremendous confidence, connecting on 45.5 percent during the postseason.

In the regular season, the Celtics were 9.7 points per 100 possessions better with White on the court than off, more than 4 points better than the next-closest player. And he was the only Celtic to appear in all 82 regular-season games. His strong play this season absolutely raised the team’s ceiling.

Derrick White (right) oozed confidence this season, connecting on 45.5% of his 3-pointers during the playoffs.

Robert Williams: B

Williams had a team-leading plus-11.4 net rating during the regular season. That is impressive on its own, and it’s remarkable considering he missed the team’s 22-5 start as he recovered from offseason knee surgery.

Williams’s potential remains immense, but his inability to stay healthy for an entire season remains troubling. The Celtics were incredibly cautious with the big man even after his return, limiting his minutes and refusing to play him on back-to-back nights.

Assuming he has a healthy and productive offseason, the Celtics have to ramp up his workload next year. The illness that hampered Williams in Game 7 against the Heat was simply crummy luck.

Robert Williams played just 14 minutes in the Game 7 loss to the Heat while dealing with an illness.

Williams is dangerous above the rim at both ends of the court and is also a gifted passer. He can be a central part of this team’s offense. Mazzulla has urged him to develop a scoring punch that goes beyond alley-oops, though, so maybe that will be an offseason focus. He attempted just 1.2 free throws per game this year.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.