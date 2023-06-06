Christian Arroyo tried to have a healthy attitude while sidelined for a month

Heading into the season, Arroyo knew that he would be a player the Sox would have to rely on. That meant Arroyo would have to be available. It also meant playing through injury, something Arroyo did for the first three weeks of the season until he decided he could no longer push it.

His availability — or lack thereof — partially played a role in his inability to stick with a club until he found a home with the Red Sox during the 2020 shortened season. His most recent hamstring strain — which kept him out for roughly a month before he returned to the lineup Monday — weighed on the Red Sox infielder.

CLEVELAND — Injuries have always been a part of the equation for Christian Arroyo, even dating back to his minor league days with the Giants.

“When I was watching the [most recent] West Coast trip, it gave me this weird sense of anxiety,” Arroyo said ahead of the Sox’ game with the Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. “I want to do everything in my power to be here for the 26 other guys that are on this team, and I want to be there when they’re grinding through this [expletive] and I want to grind with them. I don’t want to be like an outsider looking in.”

Arroyo got off to a slow start to the season, batting just .190 in his first 21 games. But in his following five games, Arroyo began to get hot, hitting .417 in that span.

The Sox’ middle infield defense suffered this year with Kiké Hernández struggling at shortstop, and Enmanuel Valdez playing second. The Sox will look for Arroyo to play more shortstop, something he’s comfortable with, despite his long list of injuries.

“I’ve always been the same guy,” Arroyo said. “Whatever is needed of me, I’m going to go do. I‘m going to give 110 percent.”

The Sox have tried their best to keep Arroyo on the field. So far, their best hasn’t worked.

“There’s guys who get hurt,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “That’s part of it. It’s not for a lack of work. He’s made adjustments throughout his career.”

Murphy gets the call

The Red Sox called up lefthander Chris Murphy, who had a 7.71 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) at Triple A Worcester.

Murphy, who turned 25 Monday, had 42 strikeouts in 39⅔ innings of work. The Sox will use Murphy out of the bullpen in a multi-inning role.

“His last one was really good,” Cora said of Murphy’s last outing at Worcester in which the lefthander went three scoreless innings, yielding just a hit while striking out three. “We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully we have a big lead and he can go out there and get his feet wet.”

Despite the Sox’ underwhelming recent play, Cora said the team was able to reset its bullpen with just seven innings of relief over its last two games. Three of those innings came from Kaleb Ort, who was optioned back to Worcester after Sunday’s game.

Having Murphy provides the Sox with depth, especially with lefthanders in Richard Bleier and Joely Rodriguez on the injured list. Murphy, who was set to make his big league debut, was eager to fill any of the team’s needs.

“Obviously, we’re 60 games into the season,” Cora said. “And you start recognizing what you need now and later. He’s part of the equation. He’s a capable arm with good stuff. He might be a guy that we might rely on. But we’ll take it day by day.”

Duvall return on target

The Red Sox will likely activate Adam Duvall (right wrist fracture) for the team’s series against the Yankees this weekend . . . Yu Chang (hamate bone fracture) resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday for Triple A Worcester. The plan for Chang is to play three games then take off Friday. He would then play Saturday and Sunday before being evaluated again. He had a cortisone shot in his wrist last week that eased the discomfort he was feeling . . .. John Schreiber (right lat strain) made 25 throws Monday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.