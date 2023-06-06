Jacob deGrom further delayed as cautions Rangers move righty to 60-day injured list

General manager Chris Young said deGrom “hasn’t improved maybe as quickly as we had hoped” after five bullpen sessions since going on the IL. Another MRI and additional testing are now planned for the 34-year-old righthander the Rangers signed to a $185 million, five-year contract last December.

DeGrom hasn’t pitched since April 28, when he exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. He was placed on the 15-day IL the following day after an MRI showed inflammation in his right elbow.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacob deGrom’s return for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers has been pushed back until at least late June after the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Advertisement

The transfer to the 60-day IL makes June 28 the earliest he could be activated.

“We don’t see anything before that as a possibility,” Young said. “We want to make sure that we proceed cautiously.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

DeGrom was back with the team Monday after going home to Florida for the birth of his third child. He flew there after a bullpen session Wednesday in Detroit, which was his fifth since going on the IL.

Young said that deGrom has dealt with some soreness during those sessions.

“There have been good days and bad, as with most recoveries,” Young said. “I don’t know specifically how he felt in the bullpen [in Detroit]. I heard the ball was coming out well. ... Honestly, he’s going through a life moment at home and this is one we didn’t call checking in every hour to see how he was doing.”

The Rangers signed deGrom in free agency after he had played his first nine big league seasons with the Mets. He was limited by injuries to 156⅓ innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.

Advertisement

He had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings during the 2021 season before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow. He didn’t make his first big-league start last year until Aug. 2 after being shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but the right-hander has pitched only 30⅓ innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks. He threw 3⅔ scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on April 28 before leaving that game because of discomfort in his arm.

“I believe he’s the best in the world when he’s pitching. ... It’s just captivating when he’s on the mound,” Young said. “But the decision to bring him here was a five-year decision, and we’re taking that into consideration in terms of how we’re proceeding here.”

Later, Nathaniel Lowe hit a game-ending RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and the AL West-leading Rangers extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Marcus Semien, who had already extended his majors-best hitting streak to 24 games with two hits, had a one-out walk in the ninth off Génesis Cabrera (1-1). Semien scored the winning run when Lowe hit an opposite-field grounder through the left side of the infield.