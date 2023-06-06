Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hadn’t pitched since April 28, when he exited early against the the New York Yankees because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. The announcement of surgery came a day after deGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

General manager Chris Young said Tuesday the decision on surgery came after an MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow.

Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, cutting short his first season after the oft-injured righthander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers.

Young said the latest MRI showed more inflammation and significant structural damage that wasn’t there on the scan after deGrom exited the game against the Yankees.

The Rangers signed deGrom, who turns 35 later this month, in free agency after he had played his first nine big league seasons with the Mets. He was limited by injuries to 156 ⅓ innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.

In 2021, deGrom had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow.

The four-time All-Star didn’t make his first big-league start last year until Aug. 2 after being shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but the right-hander has pitched only 30 ⅓ innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks. He threw 3 ⅔ scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on April 28 before leaving that game because of discomfort in his arm.

The Cincinnati Reds are promoting 6-foot-5 shortstop Elly De La Cruz to make his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving one of the minor leagues’ most enticing talents his first big league test.

“I knew this day was going to come,” De La Cruz said through a translator. “But it didn’t mean that I was going to be weird about it or anything like that. I was just enjoying my moment out there [in the minors], playing out there like it was my last day and just enjoying the moment while I was there.”

De La Cruz will wear No. 44 and start at third base and bat cleanup in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Honestly, I’m just really excited to be here right now,” he said. “I’m ready to help out this team. I’m excited to get everything going right now.”

De La Cruz takes Nick Senzel’s roster spot. Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right knee injury. Senzel was a late scratch on Monday.

Baseball America ranks De La Cruz as the sport’s third-best prospect, citing a tantalizing power-speed combination. He is hitting .298 with 12 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 1.031 OPS with Triple A Louisville this season.

Blue Jays send struggling Manoah to rookie-level Florida Complex League

The Toronto Blue Jays demoted struggling righthander Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League, one day after the 2022 All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros.

Manoah was booed by Toronto fans after allowing six runs and seven hits in ⅓ of an inning Monday, his seventh straight losing decision. He’s 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.

Manoah has allowed 45 runs in 58 innings. He allowed 55 in 196 ⅔ innings in 2022. He went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts as a rookie in 2021.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said “everything is on the table” when asked about Manoah’s status after Monday’s loss.

Silvia Alvarez becomes spokeswoman for baseball players’ union

Silvia Alvarez was appointed acting communications director of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Alvarez takes over from communications director Chris Dahl, who shifts to senior adviser for communications and intends to retire on Jan. 1.

Alvarez, 48, joined the union in 2019 after working in the campaign and government offices of Senator Cory Booker and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. She was senior vice president and director of corporate communications for First Horizon National Corp. and director of multicultural and charitable communications for Major League Baseball.

Dahl, who turns 65 on June 23, joined the MLBPA in June 1997 to oversee the launch of its first website and became director of communication in June 2019, 11 months after Greg Bouris resigned.