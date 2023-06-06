James Paxton holds down Cleveland long enough for Red Sox bats to get to work in 5-4 win

The lefthander’s only hiccup came in the first when Cleveland scored two runs on back-to-back RBI doubles by Josh Naylor and Josh Bell.

The Red Sox had lost their last three games and 16 of their last 25, falling to .500 for the first time since April 29. But Paxton helped snap that skid, dominating his way through seven innings, yielding just two runs and striking out nine.

CLEVELAND — James Paxton did his job. Doing so allowed the Red Sox batters to do theirs for a 5-4 victory at Progressive Field.

But Paxton, making his fifth start of the season, blanked the Guardians for the next six innings, his ERA dropping to 3.81.

In the top of the eighth, the first six Sox batters reached base to set up a four-run inning.

Sox reliever Chris Martin was tagged for four hits and two runs in the bottom half, but hung onto the lead.

In the ninth, Kenley Jansen, in his first appearance since getting a save and a loss in Saturday’s doubleheader, put together a 1-2-3 inning for his 13th save.

The Sox offense has scuffled lately, scoring two runs or fewer runs in eight of their last 14 games, and those struggles continued against Shane Bieber.

In the fifth inning, Jarren Duran reached on a double but was left stranded, highlighting the Sox’ poor approach at the plate. Enmanuel Valdez swung at a first-pitch cutter and popped out to first. Then, Reese McGuire chased a curveball in the dirt to strike out. Alex Verdugo’s ground out on a middle-middle fastball, a pitch he surely should have done damage with, ended the threat.

The Sox tagged Bieber for one run in the sixth when Kiké Hernández dumped in a two-out single to left, but the club failed to add on in that frame despite chasing Bieber.

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan off the first with a line single to right-center. Then Naylor pulled his double to right field over Verdugo’s head. Verdugo slipped on the outfield grass in his attempt to play the ball off the wall, allowing Kwan to score from first.

Bell then stroked his double to right, scoring Kwan.

Yet Paxton settled in, retiring the next seven hitters he faced until Mike Zunino negotiated a one-out walk in the fourth. Paxton allowed a Will Brennan single, but fanned Myles Straw and induced a Kwan ground out to end the threat.

