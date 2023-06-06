Game 61: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

Well, the Red Sox put forth a better defensive effort Monday, but the bats still struggled as they dropped their series finale, 4-1, to the Rays. The Sox were held to two runs or fewer in their last three games and went 2-5 on the seven-game homestand.

Next up is a three-game series at Cleveland, which has won two in a row to move into second place in the American League Central. The Guardians are just 3½ games behind the Twins for first place, despite being five games below .500.

James Paxton will be on the mound for the opener at Progressive Field.