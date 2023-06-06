Game 61: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

Well, the Red Sox put forth a better defensive effort Monday, but the bats still struggled as they dropped their series finale, 4-1, to the Rays. The Sox were held to two runs or fewer in their last three games and went 2-5 on the seven-game homestand.
Next up is a three-game series at Cleveland, which has won two in a row to move into second place in the American League Central. The Guardians are just 3½ games behind the Twins for first place, despite being five games below .500.
James Paxton will be on the mound for the opener at Progressive Field.
Lineups
RED SOX (30-30): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (1-1, 4.26 ERA)
GUARDIANS (27-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.72 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Bieber: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 3-13, Jarren Duran 4-6, Kiké Hernández 2-3, Reese McGuire 0-9, Rob Refsnyder 1-2, Justin Turner 1-5, Enmanuel Valdez 1-3, Alex Verdugo 1-5, Masataka Yoshida 0-3
Guardians vs. Paxton: Cam Gallagher 0-2, José Ramírez 2-14, Amed Rosario 2-4, Myles Straw 1-2, Mike Zunino 0-4
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 11-7-1 in series play, including 3-4-1 in their last eight.
Notes: The Red Sox have been held to six hits or fewer for three straight games for the first time since Aug. 1 to 4, 2022 (four games). … Turner has 5 RBI in his last four games. … Refsnyder has a career-long seven-game hitting streak. … Paxton has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his first four outings this season, striking out 27 in 19 innings. … Bieber is 3-3 with a 5.50 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Sox. .
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.