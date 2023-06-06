Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen headed to third US Open after winning qualifier

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen earned medalist honors in a 36-hole final qualifier for the US Open in Summit, N.J., Monday, the Stanford star earning a place at Los Angeles Country Club in two weeks for the year’s third men’s major.

Thorbjornsen, who missed the cut at The Country Club last summer, shot 8-under 134 for 36 holes to earn one of four spots among 67 competitors. It will be his third US Open; he finished 79th as a 17-year-old (and reigning US Junior Amateur champion) in 2019.

Thorbjornsen was in contention at last summer’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., competing on a sponsor’s exemption and nearly becoming the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. He finished fourth, four shots behind winner Xander Schauffele, then earned first-team All-American honors and Pac-12 Golfer of the Year as a sophomore for the Cardinal.