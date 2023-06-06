Smoke from Canada’s wildfires worsens air quality in northern United States

In eastern Canada, Quebec was most affected by wildfires as of early Tuesday afternoon, with more than 150 active blazes across the area, according to the fire agency. Residents in some areas were being encouraged to shut their windows and doors, local officials in Quebec said.

More than 400 active wildfires were burning in Canada on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, exacerbating an already active wildfire season that was only expected to worsen. More than 200 “of the fires were burning out of control,” the agency said.

Hundreds of wildfires continued to burn Tuesday across Canada, sending smoke into portions of the United States, as air quality alerts were issued from Minnesota to Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Videos and images showed some fires blazing for miles, sending dark smoke plumes billowing into the sky.

At a news conference Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was in contact with local officials across Canada about the fires.

“This is a scary time for a lot of people,” Trudeau said.

The Boston skyline, as seen from Quincy, was in haze on Tuesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

As of Monday, an estimated 26,000 people across Canada had been evacuated from their homes because of wildfires, Bill Blair, Canada’s minister of public safety, said at the news conference.

“The images that we have seen so far this season are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada,” Blair said.

Many Canadians who have had to evacuate in recent days had just a few hours to pack before fleeing their homes, Trudeau said.

“When people lose their homes, they don’t just lose a roof and their possessions,” Trudeau said. “They lose a special place where they saw their children grow up, where they built a life for themselves. This is incredibly difficult and heartbreaking.”

Bands of smoke from the numerous wildfires were expected to shift southward across the border Tuesday, creating hazy skies and prompting the U.S. National Weather Service to issue air quality alerts for parts of the upper Great Lakes and the Northeast.

Advertisement

Massachusetts issued an air quality advisory until midnight Tuesday. The state Department of Environmental Protection said it “is advising that people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.”

Large swaths of Minnesota were under an air quality alert through the evening Tuesday, the weather service said. Light winds pushed smoke from wildfires in Quebec across Minnesota. Smoke also moved into the state from Lake Superior.

Weather officials warned that people more sensitive to poor air quality, such as people with lung disease and heart disease, children and older adults, should limit certain activities outdoors.

Air quality alerts were also in place for New York City and multiple counties in upstate New York through midnight. Mayor Eric Adams of New York said on Twitter that New Yorkers with heart or breathing issues should limit their time outside “to the absolute necessities.” Similar alerts were issued for parts of Connecticut and Vermont.

Toronto and New York City briefly ranked among the top 10 major cities with the poorest air quality on Tuesday, according to IQAir, a technology company that tracks air quality and pollution around the world. Historically, Toronto and New York City do not rank in the top 3,000 cities with the worst air quality, according to IQAir.

Advertisement

Poor air quality was expected to continue into Wednesday for much of upstate New York and the New York City region, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Satellite images of North America on Tuesday showed light brown smoke streaming south from the fires. The smoke appeared to be particularly thick over portions of Quebec, Ontario and New York. Hazy conditions could also reach as far south as the Carolinas.

John Cristantello, a meteorologist with the weather service in New York, said a thick area of smoke over Lake Ontario was expected to move toward the New York City area by late afternoon or early evening Tuesday.

“It will probably linger around through much of the night,” Cristantello said.

In addition to the poor air quality levels, smoke from the wildfires could a create vivid, reddish sunset, similar to what New Yorkers saw last month when smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south.

Such sunsets and poor air quality levels could persist this summer if wildfires continue to burn in Canada, Cristantello said.

Blair, the public safety minister, said hundreds of soldiers had been deployed across the country to help with firefighting efforts. Other government agencies were on standby if wildfires damaged critical infrastructure, Blair said.

Trudeau said Monday that forecasts indicated “this may be an especially severe wildfire season throughout the summer.”

To date, there had already been more than 2,200 wildfires in Canada this year, according to the country’s fire agency.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.