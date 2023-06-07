Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

CHRIS STAPLETON’S ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW Country’s smoke-voiced neo-outlaw, whose 2020 album “Starting Over” showcases his deep-seated knowledge of heartland rock and Nashville storytelling, headlines a bill that also includes Texas troubadour Charley Crockett and soulful husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty. June 9-10, 7 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE The New Orleans bandleader has an expansive take on Southern jazz that will no doubt turn the Seaport district into a sweaty party. He heads up a mighty lineup that includes the spirited belter Yola and the legendary R&B singer and activist Mavis Staples. June 10, 7 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Shrouding their wall of sound in the gloom of shoegaze, this Los Angeles collective’s latest album, “Islands in the Sky,” braids its downcast, hooky songs with lyrics that reach toward a higher spiritual consciousness. June 10, 7 p.m. Deep Cuts, Medford. 781-219-3815, deepcuts.rocks

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

SAM BUSH One of the prime movers in the founding of progressive bluegrass through his work in New Grass Revival, mandolinist/fiddle player Bush has worn many hats since as solo artist (including, most recently, with a tribute to another trailblazer, John Hartford), collaborator, and sideman. June 9, 8 p.m. $25-$48. Hanover Theatre, 2 Southbridge St., Worcester. 508-754-3231, www.musicworcester.org

MARY GAUTHIER One-time Boston habitue Mary Gauthier is a frequent returnee, and this time she’ll be performing what is labeled a “career retrospective” of her dark folk. She’ll be accompanied in that enterprise by Jaimee Harris, who also opens. June 9, 9 p.m. (7 p.m. show is sold out), $35. Club Passim, 45 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

DEER TICK Providence’s finest return with “Emotional Contracts,” their first album since 2017. Full of their vintage rootsy rock ‘n’ roll, it can be added to the list of albums birthed during and perhaps informed by the pandemic. Says the band, “Each track is like a little deal you make with yourself (a contract if you will). Much of the material focuses on the fight to survive.” June 14, 7 p.m. $25. Cisco Brewers, 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, N.H. 603-380-7575, www.ciscobrewersportsmouth.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JOHNNY HOY & THE BLUEFISH: LIVE ALBUM SESSIONS The Martha’s Vineyard-based blues four-piece, led by hot harmonica player and vocalist Hoy, ranks among the region’s best roots outfits. For two nights they’ll be performing at the Fallout Shelter, a unique, intimate venue designed for live recording and broadcasting. June 9-10, 7 p.m. $30. The Fallout Shelter, 61 Endicott St., Norwood. www.extendedplaysessions.com

BILL PIERCE QUARTET Few musicians can boast the post-bop bona fides of top-notch tenor saxophonist Pierce, who’s been a vital member of bands led by such greats as Art Blakey, Freddie Hubbard, Tony Williams, and more. June 10, 6 p.m. $5-$40. Mission Hill Arts Festival, The Yard @Tobin Community Center, 1481 Tremont St. www.mhartsfest.org

DOMINIQUE EADE & RAN BLAKE The longtime New England Conservatory colleagues perform a special concert entitled “Afternoon Noir,” celebrating four decades of exploring American song with the sublime pairing of Eade’s rangy, ductile voice and Blake’s flinty, chiaroscuro piano. June 11, 4 p.m. $30. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL The final weekend of Boston Early Music Festival includes two performances of this year’s centerpiece opera, Desmarest’s “Circé,” and one chamber performance of Francesca Caccini’s “Alcina”; festival concerts featuring the likes of English vocal ensemble Stile Antico, period string band ACRONYM, and the power trio of singers Amanda Forsythe, Dorothee Mields, and Cecilia Duarte; symposiums, masterclasses, and the annual Family Day, which this year features a dance class and scavenger hunt. Through June 11. Various venues in Boston. 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

VOICES BOSTON The middle-grade students of longrunning children’s chorus VOICES Boston performs Hans Krása’s children’s opera “Brundibár,” a tale of teamwork and triumph that was first performed by prisoners at the Terezín concentration camp. The young artists will also perform “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner’s short “But the Giraffe” as a prologue. Brimmer and May School, Chestnut Hill. Three performances, June 10 and 11. www.voicesboston.org

MR. TWISTER AND THE TALE OF TORNADO ALLEY This free family opera by composer/librettist Marc Hoffeditz explores themes of weather science, climate change, and care for the Earth. Audience members are encouraged to arrive early for a workshop where they can craft puppets that can participate in the show. Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University Rose Garden, Jamaica Plain. Rain location: Arnold Arboretum Hunnewell Visitor Center. June 10, workshop 11 a.m., performance 12 p.m. www.instagram.com/mistertwisteropera/

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater





AS YOU LIKE IT Harold Steward directs a production of Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy that, according to press materials, “leans into its famed crossdressing mayhem and gender euphoria, celebrating the inherent queerness of mythical Arden.” Cast includes Lindsay Eagle, Jaime José Hernández, Doug Lockwood, Nathan Malin, Genevieve Simon, Bobbie Steinbach, Regine Vital, and Mishka Yarovoy. Through June 25. Actors’ Shakespeare Project, in partnership with The Theater Offensive. At Balch Arena Theater at Tufts University, Medford. 617-241-2200, www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org

THE PROM After Emma (Liesie Kelly), a gay high school student in Indiana, is prohibited from taking her girlfriend to the prom, a quartet of egotistical Broadway performers (Mary Callanan, Johnny Kuntz, Lisa Yuen, and Jared Troilo) set out to drum up some publicity for themselves by championing Emma’s cause. Directed by Paul Daigneault and choreographed within an inch of its life by Taavon Gamble, this “Prom” is a thoroughgoing delight. Through June 10. Presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

THE GAAGA Written and directed by Sasha Denisova, “The GAAGA” takes place in a bomb shelter in Mariupol. A Ukrainian teenager (known simply as The Girl) whose family has been killed has a dream in which she’s the judge in the trial of Vladimir Putin and his cronies for crimes of war. Playing The Girl is 17-year-old Ukrainian refugee Taisiia Fedorenko. With virtual elements created by co-director Igor Golyak. In-person performances through June 18. Streaming performance available June 8-18. Presented by Arlekin Players Theatre. At Beat Brew Hall, Cambridge. www.arlekinplayers.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance





BEHEARD.WORLD The collective, dedicated to using the arts for positive change, presents the new “Belonging and Othering.” A collaboration of nine dancers/choreographers, three poets, and two filmmakers, the multi-media performance piece focuses on racism, gender bias, immigration prejudice, and LGBTQ issues to explore tribalism and bias – and where the experiences of “othering” and “belonging” might intersect. June 10-11, $15-50. The Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

CITY BALLET OF BOSTON Tony Williams’s professional company welcomes guests from Ballet RI and the Boston City Youth Ballet for a program of classical and contemporary works entitled “Summer Waltz.” In addition to Williams’s “Belonging” and “Ben’s Trumpet Suite,” the program features Balanchine’s rarely performed “Minkus Pas de Trois” and new choreography by Gianni Di Marco, Erika Lambe, and Nicole Volpe. The Saturday matinee includes a revival of “Peter and the Wolf.” The concerts also feature live music by the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players. June 9-11, $30-$40. Calderwood Pavilion at Boston Center for the Arts. https://cityballetofboston.org/

EVENTUAL DANCE COMPANY PRESENTS This fledgling company’s first evening performance features two dances choreographed and directed by Caitlin Canty. Featuring live music and eight dancers, expect atmospheric lighting and a disco ball for the dance portrait “Leila Magnolia,” while “A Dance for Me for You” explores building community, with an original score by Anthony Brocatto. June 9-10, $0-$75. The Foundry, Cambridge. https://www.eventuallydance.org/

BOSTON DANCE THEATER The company reprises “The Carol Kaye Project,” a series of dance works honoring the prolific but under-recognized seminal bass guitarist. Kaye recorded with artists ranging from Marvin Gaye to the Beach Boys, and that diversity is reflected in specially choreographed dances by company artistic director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, Karole Armitage, Rena Butler, and Rosie Herrera. June 9-11, $32-$35. SPACE, Portland, Maine. https://space538.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

EDVARD MUNCH: TREMBLING EARTH You can’t think of Munch without your mind immediately turning to “The Scream,” the artist’s 1893 painting that is undeniably one of the most famous of all time. But Munch was a revolutionary Modernist in his portrayals of the Norwegian landscape, a shimmering netherworld of dramatic mountains, fjords, and surreal light. This exhibition, conceived with the Munch Museum (Munchmuseet) in Oslo, promises to be the most complete and revelatory display of his work ever to cross the Atlantic. Opening this week, June 10 through Oct. 15. Clark Art Institute. 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu.

FROM THE ANDES TO THE CARRIBEAN: AMERICAN ART FROM THE SPANISH EMPIRE Spain dominated global exploration from its beginnings in 1492 — the Columbus voyage — and held it for more than 300 years, making the residue of its colonial enterprise thick in both North and South America. This exhibition examines the relationship between colonial plunder and cultural transposition, best expressed, perhaps, by the scholar Edward Said: “[C]ulture participates in imperialism yet is somehow excused for its role.” Through July 30. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org.

EJ HILL: BRAKE RUN HELIX On a roller coaster, a “brake run” is a section of track designed to slow the coaster’s momentum. For Hill — who built an actual, functioning roller coaster at Mass MoCA last fall — the term has metaphorical import as well as practical. Hill’s installation, installed in the museum’s massive Building 5, is meant to evoke the fact that amusements parks were hotbeds of conflict amid desegregation efforts of the Jim Crow South, and that simple communal joy was denied a significant segment of the population for so long. Through January, 2024. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-664-4481, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE





THIS IS ME: PORTRAITS OF PATHLIGHT These photographs celebrate the vitality and contributions of people with intellectual disabilities and autism. Pathlight, a Springfield nonprofit that promotes visibility and inclusivity for disabled people and their families in Western Massachusetts, commissioned area photographers to capture the fullness of the lives of some of the people it serves. June 12-16. Massachusetts State House, 4th Floor, 24 Beacon St. www.pathlightgroup.org/news-and-events/portraits-of-pathlight-copy/

CATE McQUAID













EVENTS

Comedy









JIMMY TINGLE TONIGHT! Cambridge’s own political satirist and Kennedy School of Government grad, Tingle goes west to the Bull Run with his one-man show, featuring, as he describes it, “comedy, commentary, and conversation.” Opening act is singer/songwriter Kirsten Manville and Tim Foley. June 10, 8 p.m. $25. The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

HOMOERRATIC: PRIDE Cam Ohh and Zach Stewart bring a special Pride Month edition of their show to Club Café, featuring an all-queer lineup with Katie Arroyo, Quin Lamar, AJ Hapenny, and Maria Palombi. In the Moonshine Room. June 15, 7 p.m. $15-$20. Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. 617-536-0966, www.clubcafe.com

TICKLE ME TUESDAYS The regular stand-up showcase is expanding its reach beyond its usual digs at Macumba Latina with a show at the Mojitos Country Club entertainment complex, featuring headliner Spunky Robinson, with Topp Flight and Pork Chopz. June 13, 8 p.m. $20. Mojitos Country Club, 44 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph. 617-201-9215, www.ticklemetuesdaysboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

TOPSFIELD STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL Celebrate the 54th annual strawberry festival in Topsfield as a family. Kids can try fresh strawberry shortcake, listen to live music, participate in games, and get their faces painted. There will also be more than 60 artisan vendors with art, jewelry, woodwork, and more. The event will continue as scheduled if it rains. June 10, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free, Free parking. Topsfield Town Common, Topsfield. topsfieldhistory.org

CAPE COD PIRATE FESTIVAL Join fellow swashbucklers at the Cape Cod Pirate Festival with costume contests, games, lessons on how to be a pirate, cannon demonstrations, and lots of people dressed in pirate garb. There will also be performances by Lee Nangeroni a.k.a. LaLoopna Hoops, a hoop dancer, and singer Henry Morgan, among others. June 10 and11; 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. $11–15. Yarmouth Fairgrounds, 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth. capecodpiratefestival.com

BOSTON HONG KONG DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL Head to Cambridge for dragon boat racing along the Charles River. There will be performances and demonstrations from noon–2 p.m., including Chinese waist drum dance, martial arts Wushu demonstration, and Japanese Taiko drumming. Kids can also learn how to use chopsticks, create origami, color, and more. Food vendors Moyzilla, Bon Me, Eggroll Cafe, Rensauce, MJB Carvel, Royal East, and Chi & W will be on site. June 11, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. Charles River at the Weeks Footbridge. bostondragonboat.org

MADDIE BROWNING



