‘Will & Grace’ stars’ new podcast will revisit series

There are a ton of podcasts about TV shows right now, and many of them are hosted by cast members and producers. Some, such as the official “The Crown” podcast, revolve around shows still being released. Others, including a few about “The Sopranos” and “Office Ladies” with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, tackle past legends.

Add to the latter list “Just Jack & Will,” a newcomer due June 22. It will be a rewatch podcast hosted by Sean Hayes, already hosting the podcasts “SmartLess” and “HypochondriActor,” and his former “Will & Grace” costar Eric McCormack. The pair will look back at episodes, discuss what they were thinking and the minutiae they remember, and host other cast members and guest stars (of which there were very many). Will they talk about the rumored behind-the-scene friction on the reboot? I tend to doubt it. They will likely focus on the positive.