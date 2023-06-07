China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year ago in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing.

Exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction.

Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the December lifting of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce.