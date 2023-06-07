Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug moves closer to full US approval

Eisai and Biogen moved closer to full US approval for their Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi after the Food and Drug Administration staff posted documents indicating it sees no barriers to clearance, setting the product up for likely government health plan coverage.

Studies indicate the drug shows a “consistently favorable” treatment effect, the FDA said in briefing documents posted Wednesday ahead of a meeting of outside advisers scheduled for Friday. Risks associated with the drug “can be described in the prescribing information and do not appear to preclude traditional approval of lecanemab,” the agency said.

The advisory committee will vote on whether study results support Leqembi’s use in Alzheimer’s treatment. The FDA is not bound to follow the committee’s recommendation, but often does. Analysts are expecting the drug, which is the first treatment shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, to receive committee support and FDA approval.