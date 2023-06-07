Have you started using AI in your daily life? We want to hear from you.

Artificial intelligence, it seems, is everywhere these days.

Popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have set the technology and business worlds ablaze over the last six months, stoking at once a wave of investment as well as a bevy of existential concerns.

The Globe wants to talk to people who have started using chatbots or related AI services in their day-to-day lives. Have you turned to it for personalized meal-plan ideas or to help manage your calendar? To write the most tedious of e-mails or memos? To ask for financial or relationship advice? Tell us in the survey below.