A beloved lawn ornament containing the ashes of her father and grandfather was stolen from her yard in Southie, and she wants it back

A Facebook user named Jessyca Doyle shared a photo of the stolen statue to the Southie Community Bulletin Board on Tuesday afternoon. She said it went missing from her yard on Story Street, and is hoping for its safe return because it contains her the ashes of her father and grandfather.

A decorative statue that was doubling as an urn for human ashes recently vanished from someone’s yard in South Boston.

“I am hoping someone can help us with finding this statue?” the Facebook post said. “It used to be on our side yard and someone or some people must have taken it. It is very sentimental to my whole family. Especially myself and my grandmother. This statue was painted by my father who passed on in 2018 and contains my fathers and grandfathers ashes.”

Advertisement

The painted statue features a Charlie Chaplin-looking character wearing a hat and scarf, hugging a pole.

“A lot of my family visit the statue since the ashes are located in the green pole the little Charlie Chaplin guy is holding on to,” Doyle said in a message to the Globe.

Doyle said her aunt and cousin were the first ones who noticed it was gone.

Doyle and her family would like the person (or people) who took to bring it back, and they’re not looking to press charges.

“We don’t want to get anyone in trouble and are hoping that whoever took it can return it - no questions asked,” Doyle wrote on Facebook. “Or, if they have seen it and can direct it us to it. Please and thank you!”

Doyle said she plans to report the theft of the statue to police on Wednesday afternoon, if it’s not returned by then.

Doyle asked anyone with information about the statue’s whereabouts to contact her via Facebook at facebook.com/jessyca.doyle.133.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.