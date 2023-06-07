Boston police fire shot into vehicle that fled scene in Jamaica Plain; no one hit by gunfire, officials say

Miller said police officers were conducting an investigation at 218 Wachusett St. when they “discharged their firearm into a vehicle.”

The shooting occurred around 7:53 p.m. on Wachusett Street, Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller said Tuesday at a briefing at the scene.

Authorities are investigating after Boston police fired into a vehicle before it drove away Tuesday in Jamaica Plain.

The driver fled the area. The car was later recovered unoccupied on Weld Hill Street.

“We have canvassed the area,” Miller said. “We’ve contacted the hospitals, and as of right now, [in the] preliminary stages of the investigation, we believe that no one has been hit” by the shots police fired.

Asked how many shots were fired, Miller said “we’re determining that now.”

He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the investigation that brought police to the area. Asked if the incident began as a traffic stop, he said “we’re looking into that now.”

He urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Police Department’s firearm discharge investigation team at 617-343-4470. Tipsters can also provide anonymous information by calling 800-494-TIPS.

