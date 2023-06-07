N.H. hospital missed warning signs about troubled top heart surgeon Dr. Yvon Baribeau, new report finds

The report cites a breakdown in trust between leadership and doctors, serious problems with quality management and peer review systems, and failures by both senior leadership and trustees in handling concerns about Dr. Yvon Baribeau, a once-celebrated cardiothoracic surgeon who has amassed one of the nation’s worst surgical malpractice records.

Leadership at New Hampshire’s Catholic Medical Center became defensive and missed numerous “early warning signal[s]” in handling a series of challenges involving a troubled former top heart surgeon, concludes a sobering new report from an outside law firm commissioned by the hospital.

“It is imperative that CMC develop an action plan” to address these problems, according to the report by Horty, Springer & Mattern. The hospital’s board of trustees hired the Pittsburgh law firm last October to review how the 330-bed Manchester facility oversees patient care.

Advertisement

“As an important next step, it will be necessary for Board members, Senior Leadership and [Medical Executive Committee] members to recognize, accept, and acknowledge their responsibility for the events of the past. Then, and only then, can the healing begin in earnest,” the report states.

The HortySpringer review was launched after a Globe Spotlight Team series in September revealed that hospital leaders knew for years how dangerous Baribeau had become, yet they let him continue to practice.

The heart surgeon, who abruptly retired in 2019, has 21 malpractice settlements linked to his work at the hospital, including 14 cases in which he was accused of contributing to patients’ deaths.

During his tenure, alarmed doctors had tried to get Baribeau barred from surgery, but hospital leaders had resisted, the Globe reported. The Horty report found that hospital leadership sometimes had a dismissive attitude toward doctors.

Catholic Medical Center CEO Alex Walker said in a statement that “I accept the findings of this independent review and I take responsibility for them, especially those areas where we have fallen short and could have done better.”

Advertisement

And Walker promised improvement: “I am committed to building on the strengths identified in the report and working to implement the recommendations necessary for us to improve and move forward. ... The report highlights key areas where we have not lived up to our standards and values.”

Hospital board chair Timothy Riley added, “[W]e must hold ourselves accountable and learn what could have been done better. This report provides a roadmap for what CMC must do to improve, and we are fully committed to doing just that.”

HortySpringer attorneys Susan Lapenta and Henry Casale reviewed more than 300,000 pages of documents and interviewed more than 90 people during the investigation, which also faulted Baribeau himself.

“Despite being highly skilled and technically proficient, Dr. Baribeau had occasional cases that raised serious concerns about his judgment and decision-making,” they wrote. “When confronted with concerns about these cases, Dr. Baribeau rarely accepted responsibility and instead seemed to deflect attention away from himself by questioning the process and/or the care provided by others.”

There were “significant shortcomings” in the hospital’s peer review practices, noted the HortySpringer attorneys, who found that “some of Dr. Baribeau’s cases were not reviewed through the peer review process, including some cases that resulted in a death or serious complication.” Eight Baribeau cases that later resulted in malpractice settlements were never subjected to medical peer review, according to the report.

Advertisement

The peer-review process was compromised in part “by a breakdown in the relationships between Senior Leadership and members of the [Medical Executive Committee] which developed over years, and led to a significant lack of trust, respect, and communication,” Lapenta and Casale reported.

“In retrospect, an argument could be made that more should have been done to discipline Dr. Baribeau over the years,” they wrote.

Other than assessing the medical peer-review process, HortySpringer “was not charged with reviewing medical procedures performed by Dr. Baribeau,” they noted.

The report cited several “extremely difficult challenges” the hospital had faced over the last several years. “Instead of adopting a proactive, evaluative approach, CMC leadership adopted a more defensive strategy. Valuable time and credibility were lost,” Lapenta and Casale stated.

They cited actions by hospital leaders ”that were viewed, by many, as retaliatory” against certain physician leaders. “These events fostered distrust of Senior Leadership and fed into the perception of a culture of retaliation,” the report states.

Senior leadership also “seemed focused on controlling employed practitioners,” Lapenta and Casale stated. “[I]t was reported that Senior Leadership did not welcome, invite, or value the input of employed practitioners, but rather made comments such as: ‘the best employees are the ones I never hear from.’”

“One member of Senior Leadership routinely wielded their authority in what some interviewees described as an authoritarian, bullying, disrespectful manner,” they reported.

“Well qualified, committed physicians” and other providers “are difficult to find and harder to keep,” the lawyers stated. “Senior Leadership should take steps to develop and maintain meaningful relationships with Medical Staff members ... by engaging them in problem solving rather than sidelining them.”

Advertisement

HortySpringer also cited problems with the board of trustees, including a failure to ask questions about Baribeau.

When the board was informed of 17 malpractice claims against Baribeau in 2020 and approved the settlement of those claims, trustees “should have asked probing questions” of senior leadership, the report stated, and should have “held the responsible members of Senior Leadership accountable” after CMC settled a federal whistleblower lawsuit in 2022.

The report also found that the hospital misrepresented documents submitted to the Joint Commission for its stroke program, an offense that is “very serious.”

It recommended that the hospital improve its quality management program, which currently “lacks the necessary leadership” and uses “antiquated information systems.”

As it moves forward, the HortySpringer attorneys stated, the hospital’s leadership “will have to be candid and honest,” and “will have to acknowledge and accept accountability for past actions.”

Hospital leaders promised change, but also said they would stand by Walker, a longtime executive who took over as CEO in 2021.

“We trust Alex Walker’s leadership skills, values and commitment to CMC,” said Riley, the board chair. “We have charged him to begin developing a collaborative process ... to implement the recommendations in the report.”

Last year, in an interview with the Globe, Walker defended the hospital’s quality-review process, stated that Baribeau was treated just like every other doctor, and suggested that internal staff criticism of the surgeon was prompted by personal grudges or competitive jealousies. “Dr. Baribeau was absolutely among those folks that were revered,” Walker told the Globe at the time.

Advertisement

For months, the HortySpringer team has explored issues including Catholic Medical Center’s credentialing and peer review processes, and the way leadership handled concerns raised by doctors.

“Based on our review, we found that the Boston Globe articles, in general, accurately reported critical patient care events and concerns at CMC,” wrote Lapenta and Casale. “At the same time, we found that in several key areas the articles did not completely report underlying events or fully reflect the complexities of hospital operations.”

Baribeau declined to speak with them, however, on the advice of his attorney, they wrote.

In recent months, Catholic Medical Center has faced considerable financial and leadership challenges, including a wave of executives’ departures. Since last September, the hospital’s chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and chief medical officer are among top administrators who have left or announced plans to do so. Dr. Louis Fink, the executive medical director of the New England Heart & Vascular Institute where Baribeau worked, announced his planned retirement in September.

Catholic Medical Center’s bond rating has also dropped in recent years, and last October, Moody’s Investors Service revised the hospital’s outlook from stable to negative, indicating that Moody’s believed the hospital’s current Baa3 rating might sink further into “junk bond” status.

Catholic Medical Center had approximately $161 million of debt outstanding as of fiscal year 2021, Moody’s stated, and was expected to have an operating loss in fiscal year 2022.

The report also comes amid a broad ongoing investigation by New Hampshire’s professional licensing agency into whether former Catholic Medical Center administrators endangered public safety by failing to report problems with Baribeau, as reported by the Globe in March.

The investigation by the state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, which oversees the running of the New Hampshire Board of Medicine, is focusing on two doctors who were top administrators at the hospital, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the confidential probe. The OPLC is investigating whether those administrators failed to report disciplinary actions or restrictions in privileges involving Baribeau to the medical board, the sources told the Globe.

Throughout Baribeau’s quarter-century tenure at Catholic Medical Center, he appeared to have a perfect record on the medical board’s website, despite a 28-day suspension of privileges by the hospital in 2013, for inappropriate patient care.

Rebecca Ostriker can be reached at rebecca.ostriker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeOstriker.