City’s proposal for the O’Bryant School met with hedged enthusiasm, skepticism

For the O’Bryant School of Math and Science, which has shared a multibuilding campus with Madison Park for around 30 years, the city’s proposal has been met with hedged enthusiasm and outright skepticism. The plan would move Boston’s most diverse exam school to a state-of-the-art facility at the now-vacant West Roxbury Education Complex on the VFW Parkway — complete with new STEM programming, access to plenty of green space, refurbished athletic facilities, and a swimming pool. The size of the school would grow from 1,600 students to 2,000, with more seats for seventh and eighth graders.

Under Boston’s latest plan to overhaul its high school system, Madison Park Technical Vocational High School has reason to celebrate: The city’s beleaguered vocational school will get new programs in fields like environmental science, biotechnology, and aviation, plus a modernized campus at its current location in the heart of Roxbury, and its enrollment will more than double to 2,200 students.

It would also uproot the school from its longtime home in the Black cultural center of Boston to a predominantly white neighborhood that isn’t easily accessible by public transit.

“If one of the goals is to diversify the population of the exam schools, moving it to West Roxbury then creates a transportation challenge for kids coming out of Roxbury and other parts of the city,” said former School Committee member Hardin Coleman, dean emeritus of Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education. “On the other hand, it’s a great facility. ... I think it would be — with a lot of expensive work — a great high school.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper announced their vision for the O’Byrant School on Tuesday, along with a host of ambitious changes to several city high schools, with the goal of starting construction in 2025. The city plans to have dedicated shuttles from transit hubs across the city to the new campus, so students who have historically attended the O’Bryant can continue going there.

“It’s such a unique property. It always has been. Not only [for its] athletic facilities, but also the amount of green that is around the space,” Skipper told reporters following Tuesday’s announcement, about the benefits of the West Roxbury complex.

The West Roxbury complex opened in 1976, originally as West Roxbury High School, on 50 acres of property between St. Joseph’s Cemetery and a drive-in movie theater. The facility was considered on par with wealthy suburban schools. In 2005, former superintendent Thomas Payzant split up West Roxbury High into four small, autonomous schools, and the site was renamed the West Roxbury Education Complex. Its football, baseball, and softball fields were renovated in 2015, along with its running track and lighting system. But by 2019, the building’s physical conditions were so dire, the School Committee decided to close it.

A recent feasibility study of the West Roxbury complex, however, concluded the facility was in “good structural condition with observed minor issues,” though it would require costly renovations and expansions in order to accommodate the O’Bryant.

At the School Committee meeting Wednesday evening, members questioned Skipper about the city’s proposal for the O’Bryant, focusing in particular on the community engagement process in developing the plan and its overall lack of details.

“It was such a big media announcement with a lovely press release, but is there any there there for us to understand?” asked Brandon Cardet-Hernandez, a School Committee member, who said he just learned about the proposal this week.

“This is probably the biggest sort of high school move we’ve made in a very long time as a city,” he later added, “so I just hope that the School Committee can stay connected to this, and the information, as it comes.”

Of Boston’s three elite exam schools, the O’Bryant is its most diverse: More than a third of the students are Latino, 31 percent are Black, and 19 percent are Asian. Half of its students speak a native language other than English, and nearly 60 percent are low-income.

For decades, the O’Bryant School — known then as Boston Technical High School — was located on Townsend Street at the former site of Roxbury Memorial High School. In 1987, the school was moved to the campus it now shares with Madison Park, while Boston Latin Academy was relocated from an old post office warehouse in Fenway to the Townsend Street building. The O’Bryant School was renamed in 1992 in honor of John D. O’Bryant, the first Black member of the School Committee.

At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia said many of her constituents were worried about the impact the relocation would have on its student body.

“The concern is now, if they move to it to West Roxbury, the diversity may be watered down,” she said. “To me, it feels like school gentrification and displacement.”

Current O’Bryant students who spoke to the Globe also expressed some concern about the commute. Freshman Dayana Hernandez, 15, said the location may present a challenge to students who live farther away. Still, Hernandez said she hoped the relocation will provide future students with more opportunities.

“The O’Bryant is a very good school, and we all look forward to coming here,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where it moves, as long as it gives comfort to the students and it helps the students, it’s good.”

Joel Casseus, of Hyde Park, who has an eighth grader at the O’Bryant and a seventh grader at Boston Latin School, applauded the school’s move to its own campus, though he acknowledged the commute would be tough for future parents.

“But it will be better for [the students],” he said. “I can accept that.”

Freshman Kelsey Zhao, 15, admitted she was a little jealous of future O’Bryant students who may have the opportunity to go to school at the new West Roxbury campus.

“I heard that it’s pretty big and has a pool and everything,” Zhao said, “but the exact year that they’re [starting construction], I’m graduating.”

James Vaznis and Adria Watson of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.