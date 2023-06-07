Family of Mass. woman who died by suicide days after delivering twins trying to raise awareness about postpartum depression

Ariana Sutton, 36, was a “vibrant and devoted mother” who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her twins, according to a GoFundMe fund-raising campaign launched in her memory.

The family of a Norton woman who died by suicide days after giving birth to twins is trying to raise awareness about postpartum depression and the importance of mental health care during and after pregnancy.

“Unfortunately, their early arrival brought unforeseen challenges, placing an immense strain on Ariana’s mental health,” the GoFundMe page states. “Despite her relentless efforts to seek help, the burden of postpartum depression became too much to bear. Our hearts break for Ariana, her babies, and the Sutton family, as they now face the unimaginable task of moving forward without her.”

Advertisement

She died at her home in Norton on May 31, according to her obituary.

She lived in Norton with her husband, Stephen “Tyler” Sutton, an Easton police officer, and their 4-year-old daughter, Melody Ki Sutton, the obituary said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Born in Stoughton and raised in Easton, Sutton graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 2005 and went on to attend the University of the Arts in Philadelphia where she received a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance education in 2009, the obituary said.

Sutton and her sister co-owned Starline Academy for the Performing Arts in Stoughton and “thrived at inspiring children with the joys of dance,” the obituary said.

Organizers of the GoFundMe campaign are asking people to spread the word about the campaign to raise awareness about postpartum depression.

“Beyond financial contributions, we humbly request your continued prayers, love, and support for the Sutton family,” the GoFundMe page states. “Please share this campaign with your network to raise awareness about postpartum depression and the importance of mental health care during and after pregnancy. By fostering a supportive community, we can strive to prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies.”

Advertisement

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $299,663.

Are you or someone you know struggling with symptoms of depression? You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988, or chatting 988 at 988lifeline.org. A call, chat, or text to that line will connect you with a local crisis center through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline network. The American Foundation for suicide prevention has additional resources at https://afsp.org/get-help.

For postpartum care help, view a list of resources here.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.