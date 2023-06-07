Green Line train mechanical problem near Government Center causes delays

Delays were reported during the morning commute Wednesday after a Green Line train had a “mechanical problem” near the Government Center station, the MBTA said.
“Green Line Update: Delays of up to 15 minutes westbound due to a train with an earlier mechanical problem near Government Center,” the MBTA posted on Twitter at 8:29 a.m.
In a statement, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battison said “a westbound Green Line train experienced a propulsion issue just before entering Government Center Station.”
“Staff were immediately sent to the area to assist, though some service was blocked behind the disabled train at that time with other trains looped at Park Street when possible,” she said. “It took approximately 15-18 minutes to move the disabled train, which was removed from service to investigate the cause.”
