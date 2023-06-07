Henniker woman, 26, identified as person found on I-89 in Hopkinton, N.H.

The woman with the tattoo of a wing on her back now has a name.

New Hampshire authorities said they have identified Gina C. Maiorano as the person whose body was found in the breakdown lane on Interstate 89 north in Hopkinton, N.H., early Monday morning without any forms of identification on her person. State Police released a photograph of a tattoo on her back in hopes someone could help them discover her identity, and authorities said they now have confirmed Maiorano, a 26-year-old Henniker resident, is that person.

The New Hampshire state medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and concluded that Maiorano died from “blunt head impact injuries,’' State Police said. Police said they arrested 30-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley, also of Henniker, Tuesday night in connection with the investigation into Maiorano’s death. Hanley is charged with stalking, conduct after an accident, a felony and breach of bail.