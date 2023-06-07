Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to house in Holden

A man who allegedly set fire to a house in Holden was arraigned Wednesday on arson, attempted murder and other charges, officials said.
Evan Kelley, 32, of Holden was arraigned in Leominster District Court on charges that also included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person age 60 and over, threatening to commit a crime and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.
He was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on June 12, according to Early’s office.
Kelley was arrested Tuesday night, after firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at 25 Juniper Lane.
Advertisement
Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set in a garage attached to the house, Holden police and fire said in a press release.
Heavy fire was visible from the basement and first floor. A second alarm was sounded, drawing help from other local departments, the release said.
Two civilians were evaluated at the scene and taken for medical care, the release said.
The fire was brought under control and extinguished after about two hours, officials said.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.