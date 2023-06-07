Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to house in Holden

A man who allegedly set fire to a house in Holden was arraigned Wednesday on arson, attempted murder and other charges, officials said.

Evan Kelley, 32, of Holden was arraigned in Leominster District Court on charges that also included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person age 60 and over, threatening to commit a crime and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

He was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on June 12, according to Early’s office.