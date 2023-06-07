Map: See the air quality index in Massachusetts and New England

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is affecting air quality levels in the Northeast this week, reaching unhealthy levels in many parts of New England. The smoke prompted the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to issue an air quality alert on Monday.

When small particulate matter in the air reaches certain levels, it can cause health problems for “sensitive groups,” which the MassDEP defines as including “people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.”