Skip today’s run? Air quality alert in Mass. issued again due to Canadian wildfires.

The levels of fine particulate pollution, or PM2.5, will on average be in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range in much of the state Wednesday, the DEP said on its website.

The DEP issued an Air Quality Alert effective until midnight, saying sensitive groups and, in some areas, everyone should reconsider heavy outdoor exertion.

You might consider skipping that outdoor workout today. Wildfire smoke is expected to continue to blanket Massachusetts Wednesday for another day, posing potential health risks, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.

Western sections of the state were likely to be hit hardest, with the more dangerous “Unhealthy” levels “also likely at times,” the DEP said on its website.

When levels are in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range, ”people with “heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors ... should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; take more breaks and do less intense activities, and follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath,” the DEP said.

When levels are in the Unhealthy range, DEP said, “Everyone may begin to experience health effects. People in sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and consider moving indoors or rescheduling. Those with asthma should keep quick relief medicine handy. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion and take more breaks and do less intense activities.”

A federal map of air pollution levels as of mid-morning showed Unhealthy levels across the western edge of the state, with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and Moderate readings to the east. Boston was still seeing Moderate levels.

Data from citizen sensors collected by purpleair.com showed the same pattern. (Note: the Unhealthy range begins at a PM 2.5 reading of 151.)

Pollution is expected to return to Moderate levels in Massachusetts tomorrow.

It was the fifth alert that the DEP has issued this year.

A large area of the Northeast is expected to experience Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and Unhealthy air Wednesday, according to federal officals.





Hundreds of wildfires have been burning in eastern Canada for weeks. Smoke arrived Tuesday over parts of the Northeast and Midwest.

In New York Tuesday night, the pollution reached levels typical in a smoggy, traffic-choked megacity like Jakarta or New Delhi but rare in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams said late Tuesday that schools would remain open Wednesday but would not hold outdoor activities.

PM2.5 pollution is fine particulate matter in the air that is 2.5 microns or less in width, or about 30 times smaller than the width of a single hair. PM2.5 pollution is also caused by, among other things, power plants, motor vehicles, burning wood or heating oil, and some industrial processes. It can be produced indoors by smoking, cooking, burning candles, and operating fireplaces.

Material from Globe wire services and prior Globe stories was used in this report.





