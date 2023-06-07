Mayor Wu says she’s ‘doing just fine’ after unmarked police car collides with other vehicle

Video from the scene Tuesday, obtained by Boston25 , shows an unmarked police cruiser with flashing blue lights drive into the intersection of Blakemore Street and Hyde Park Avenue at around 9:50 a.m. Another vehicle, traveling in the opposite direction, slams into its side. A spokesperson for Wu’s office later confirmed she was a passenger in the police cruiser, and that “no one sustained any major injuries.”

“I’m doing okay, I’m doing just fine,” Wu said. “I’m feeling it a little bit, a little stiffness, but everyone is safe and I’m just so thankful. It happened pretty fast.”

Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Wednesday that she is feeling better after an unmarked Boston police car she was riding in on Tuesday collided with another vehicle in Hyde Park.

“[I] really heard the sound before anything else ... first responders were on the scene immediately,” Wu said.

Wu addressed reporters Wednesday as she arrived at a luncheon for seniors in Charlestown, organized by the city’s Age Strong Commission.

The mayor said she was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, reviewing documents on her phone. She was traveling from Roslindale to a “meeting and engagement” at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.

When asked why the emergency lights were activated, Wu said that she “was on my phone and not really seeing what was happening as the lights were turned on in that intersection.”

“It was not an emergency yesterday where we were headed,” she added. “I know my team and the officers who are on our detail team are of the utmost professionalism and training.”

The exact circumstances of the crash are under review, Wu said.

“The first step is an internal review of every single incident that happens with a departmental vehicle,” she said. “And then if there are things that need to come out of that ... we’re working to make sure that policies are clear and transparent.”

Kate Armanini