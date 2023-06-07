Meet Globe R.I.’s newest reporter

The great Steph Machado is now a Globe Rhode Island reporter. Steph really needs no introduction for folks who follow Rhode Island news, but we’re going to give you one anyway as the former Target 12 ace makes the move over to 225 Dyer.

Steph’s e-mail is steph.machado@globe.com and her Twitter is @StephMachado.

What will you be doing at The Boston Globe’s Rhode Island bureau?

I’ve joined the team to help expand the Globe’s coverage of Rhode Island, a state I’ve been lucky enough to cover for the past eight years. I’ll be covering politics, education, the city of Providence, and more. I’m excited to collaborate with all the great reporters here, whose work I admire. (I’ve already worked previously with Dan McGowan, who I hear writes a mildly popular newsletter about cake.)

And can you tell me a little bit about the partnership with Rhode Island PBS?

I’m so thrilled for the partnership with Rhode Island PBS, where I’ll be reporting in-depth, co-branded broadcast stories on Rhode Island PBS Weekly in conjunction with the Globe, along with other Rhode Island PBS appearances. (If you haven’t seen the Weekly show yet, hosts Michelle San Miguel and Pamela Watts have been doing great work — check it out!)

Tell me a bit about your background.

I grew up in Ashland, Mass., home of the original Boston Marathon starting line and the invention of Henry Warren’s electric clock. I pretty much always knew I would be a journalist, so I went to Syracuse University to study broadcast journalism and got my first TV job in Burlington, Vt., where I cut my teeth as a political reporter at the Vermont State House. I came down to Providence after that to work for WPRI 12, where I covered all sorts of general news across Rhode Island for four years and then joined the Target 12 investigative team in 2019 to focus on Providence and politics.

What’s something people should know about you?

In my free time I like to go to the beach, read books, play volleyball, pretend I know how to garden and explore every Providence coffee shop. If you see me around doing any of those things, please say hello!

