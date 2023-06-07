N.H. Senate passes $15 billion budget in bipartisan vote

It sends funding to a wide range of areas including affordable housing, health and mental health services, childcare, and clean water. And it includes a 10 percent raise for the state’s employees.

It’s about 4 percent smaller than the $15.9 billion budget passed by the House in April and contains a few key differences on housing, education funding, and Medicaid expansion.

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Senate passed a $15.16 billion budget Wednesday in a bipartisan vote, after an all-day discussion over last-minute adjustments.

“The budget as amended does not raise taxes. It focuses spending on the needs of the most vulnerable and expands opportunity for New Hampshire families,” said Senator James Gray, a Rochester Republican.

Bipartisanship ruled the day, and Democrats also praised the bill as a bipartisan success.

“This budget contains a lot of important priorities,” said Sen. Donna Soucy, a Manchester Democrat. “They’re not Democratic priorities or just Republican priorities. They’re all of our priorities. They’re New Hampshire’s priorities.”

The Senate split the vote on the bill into two parts. The first vote focused on the part of the budget that would speed up the repeal of the Interests and Dividends tax. Democrats voted against that, but they joined the chamber’s Republicans in unanimously supporting the passage of the rest of the budget.

That budget will send $50 million in new state funding to a variety of housing initiatives, including $30 million to an affordable housing fund, $10 million to Invest NH for developing workforce housing, and $5 million to a housing champions program, meant to incentivize municipalities to develop workforce housing. It also includes $10 million in new state aid for local homeless programs.

On Wednesday, lawmakers approved an additional $5 million toward housing for the affordable housing fund.

The Senate budget also increases Medicaid rates by $134 million including matching federal funds, lawmakers said. It includes a 7-year sunset date for Medicaid expansion, an issue the Senate has prioritized, although the chamber initially pushed for a permanent expansion of the program.

Many of the over 20 proposed amendments failed, including attempts to reduce the state’s contribution for a statue commemorating Christa McAuliffe, to eliminate $1 million of spending on new civics textbooks, to decrease spending for an engineering study on a new men’s prison, and to automatically enroll some students eligible for free and reduced school lunch.

An attempt to create a $4 million grant program to help schools with the cost of transporting students to Career Technical Education programs succeeded. And Senators also reached a compromise on immigration checkpoints, with Republicans agreeing to provide advance notice as the Democrats wanted, but only on law enforcement agency websites.

The Business and Industry Association lauded the Senate’s vote to pass the budget.

“This budget includes funding for many initiatives supported by New Hampshire’s employer community,” said BIA President and CEO Michael Skelton. “All are high-priority policy initiatives for the BIA that will ease workforce constraints, the number one issue challenging many employers across the state.”

He called on the House to concur with the Senate’s budget.

But the budget didn’t satisfy all advocates.

“We spend $3.5 billion on public education. The state this year is proposing to spend about $1 billion,” said Deb Howes, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, a union that represents teachers in New Hampshire, during a press event on Monday. That puts New Hampshire last in the nation for how little it contributes to the overall cost of education.

Howes said the state has never met its constitutional obligation to fund an adequate education. “The budget we have seen moving through the process this year has done better than others, but it still has not come close,” she said.

The ACLU criticized state funding for a new men’s prison. “What we’re not talking about are ways to reduce our reliance on incarceration,” said Frank Knaack, policy director for the ACLU of NH.

The ACLU has also opposed the $1.4 million the Senate restored to the budget towards funding the Northern Border Alliance Program, which put more money toward patrolling the state’s northern border.

Now the House will have an opportunity to weigh in on the Senate’s version of the budget. Lawmakers in the House can either agree with the budget passed by the Senate or go to a committee of conference for further negotiation.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.