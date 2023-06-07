One person killed after apparent explosion in Merrimack, N.H

One person was found dead Tuesday at the scene of an apparent explosion in Merrimack, N.H., police said.
Police said there were “numerous reports” of a blast around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Pearson and Grapevine roads. Responding officers saw “evidence of a possible explosion” and secured the scene and surrounding areas, police said.
“Subsequent to the area being rendered safe, a person was found deceased,” police said. “There is no sign of foul play and there are no threats to the public. No further information will be released.”
It wasn’t clear what caused the explosion. Police didn’t name the person or provide their age or gender.
Local police and fire departments were assisted by Bedford police, the Nashua Police Bomb Squad, ATF, FBI, the State Police Explosive Disposal Unit, and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, police said.
This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.
