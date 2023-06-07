One person killed after apparent explosion in Merrimack, N.H

One person was found dead Tuesday at the scene of an apparent explosion in Merrimack, N.H., police said.

Police said there were “numerous reports” of a blast around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Pearson and Grapevine roads. Responding officers saw “evidence of a possible explosion” and secured the scene and surrounding areas, police said.

“Subsequent to the area being rendered safe, a person was found deceased,” police said. “There is no sign of foul play and there are no threats to the public. No further information will be released.”