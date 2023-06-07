Person takes gold chain belonging to man who died when he fell under a Green Line trolley; family would like it returned

Sullivan had said previously that the man was trying to catch a Green Line train bound for Medford/Tufts around 12:18 a.m., but the doors closed before he could get on board.

“The victim’s gold chain was ‘recovered’ from the platform,” said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in a statement. “The family desperately would like the item returned. As I’m sure you can imagine this chain also has strong sentimental value to those who loved the victim.”

Transit police on Wednesday released surveillance images of a man in connection with the purported “recovery” of a gold chain that belonged to a man killed May 30 when he he fell under an MBTA trolley as it left North Station shortly after midnight .

As the train was leaving the station, the man “proceeded in the direction of the moving trolley and kicked the side,” of the train, Sullivan said last month in a statement. “At this point the male lost his balance and fell under the trolley as it was in motion.”

On Wednesday, the T tweeted out video and still images of a man they’re hoping to locate in connection with the victim’s missing gold chain.

“Transit Police Detectives are seeking the identity of the person depicted within relating to a ‘recovered’ property incident,” the agency tweeted Wednesday. “5/30 at 12:25AM North Station the victim’s property was “recovered” after a tragic accident. Pls call TPD Detectives at 617-222-1050 w/any info.”

The man, whose name wasn’t released, suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Sullivan said.

“On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent,” Sullivan said previously.

