Police investigating double shooting in Lawrence; two men wounded

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Lawrence early Wednesday morning, police said.

Lawrence police found the two male victims after they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Blue Lounge & Grill at the corner of Canal and Amesbury streets, according to Detective Thomas M. Cuddy, a spokesman for the Lawrence Police department.

Both victims were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were treated at the scene by members of the Lawrence police and fire departments as well as paramedics and EMTs before being taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, Cuddy said.