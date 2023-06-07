Providence Councilman Juan Pichardo to pay $3k for campaign finance violations

The elections board’s finance team audited Pichardo’s campaign account earlier this year after finding a “large discrepancy between the balance in his campaign bank account and the balance reported on his campaign finance report” at the end of last year, according to the audit report obtained by the Globe.

Councilman Juan Pichardo, a Democrat, agreed to the fine as part of a consent order with the Rhode Island Board of Elections. The order was approved by the elections board in a closed session on Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE — The vice-chair of the city’s Finance Committee has agreed to pay a $3,000 fine after he was found to have violated state campaign finance laws during his run for office last year.

Advertisement

The audit found a series of violations of state campaign finance law, including thousands in unreported campaign contributions and expenditures during Pichardo’s run for City Council last year.

The violations included $3,795 in contributions found in Pichardo’s campaign bank account that weren’t disclosed on his campaign finance reports, plus another $10,628 described as “disclosed inaccurately or incompletely” on the reports.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Pichardo spent $5,706 from his campaign account that he did not disclose on his reports as required by law, according to the audit, while another $4,360 worth of expenditures were reported inaccurately or incompletely.

The audit also found Pichardo spent $50 from his campaign account on a personal expense, received $275 in anonymous contributions, and failed to designate a treasurer for his campaign account.

Pichardo, a former state senator and former chair of the city’s licensing board, won a multi-candidate race last fall for the seat vacated by Carmen Castillo. He represents South Providence, Washington Park and part of the West End.

He was immediately elevated to the council’s leadership team, where he serves as the president pro-tempore.

Pichardo did not immediately respond to the Globe’s request for comment, but was quoted in the audit report, where elections officials noted he fully cooperated with their investigation.

Advertisement

In his written response to the audit, Pichardo said he spent the $50 on a box of baseballs for a little league team, which he has now reimbursed. He did not directly explain the other unreported spending, but said he has provided all receipts and documentation requested by state officials. He pledged to follow the law moving forward, and said he would hire someone to help manage his accounts.

“I acknowledge the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in campaign finances, and I will follow this recommendation to ensure compliance with all reporting requirements now and in the future,” Pichardo wrote in the response.

The consent order, which Pichardo signed, says the councilman forfeited $275 in anonymous campaign contributions to the state. In addition, he agreed to pay a $3,000 fine from his personal funds in two installments.

Council President Rachel Miller declined to immediately comment Tuesday night. Miller named Pichardo to the Finance Committee earlier this year, where he was elected vice-chair.

Pichardo has run for office nine times, and in 2012 sponsored legislation about campaign finance disclosures while serving in the state Senate.

“Councilman Juan Pichardo failed to report, and misreported, more than $20,000 of campaign donations and expenditures during his successful run for the Providence City Council in 2022,” said John Marion, the executive director of good-government group Common Cause Rhode Island. “As a state senator, Pichardo sponsored campaign finance disclosure legislation and should have known better.”

Advertisement

“It’s good that the now-councilman took responsibility for his actions and that the Board of Elections personally fined him $3,000,” Marion continued.

The Providence City Council has seen its fair share of campaign finance issues, including more than one criminal conviction in recent years. Unlike those cases, state elections officials did not refer Pichardo’s case to the attorney general for potential prosecution.

Richard Thornton, the director of campaign finance for the Board of Elections, said Pichardo’s cooperation led to the decision not to refer the case to the attorney general’s office.

“In instances when a candidate fully cooperates with the Campaign Finance Audit, is forthcoming with information and there is no appearance that the violations were willful or intentional, I will generally author a Consent Order for the Board’s consideration and approval,” Thornton said in an email.

Pichardo is not the only candidate from his specific City Council race to be accused of violating campaign finance laws. Gerard Catala, who lost to Pichardo in the Democratic primary last year, was criminally charged for alleged campaign finance violations earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty.

In Catala’s case, Attorney General Peter Neronha said he charged the candidate because he repeatedly failed to file required campaign finance reports, leaving the public in the dark.

“They have no idea how that person’s campaign is being financed, so they don’t know what is motivating that candidate,” Neronha said at the time. “They don’t know how to judge conflicts of interest.”

Advertisement

The Attorney General’s Office also prosecuted former City Council President Luis Aponte, who pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement in 2019 after the Board of Elections found he spent more than $13,000 in campaign money on personal expenses.









































Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.