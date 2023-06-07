Traffic delays in Dorchester while Boston police conduct on-scene investigation of crash on Columbia Road

Boston police have closed a section of Columbia Road in Dorchester Wednesday morning while they conduct an on-scene investigation of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police posted a traffic alert on the department’s Twitter account noting that the major Dorchester street is closed between Glendale and and Hamilton streets as of 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the crash took place around 5:05 a.m. near 393 Columbia Rd. and at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately known which vehicle the injured person was operating at the time of the crash.