Traffic delays in Dorchester while Boston police conduct on-scene investigation of crash on Columbia Road

Boston police have closed a section of Columbia Road in Dorchester Wednesday morning while they conduct an on-scene investigation of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Police posted a traffic alert on the department’s Twitter account noting that the major Dorchester street is closed between Glendale and and Hamilton streets as of 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the crash took place around 5:05 a.m. near 393 Columbia Rd. and at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately known which vehicle the injured person was operating at the time of the crash.
Traffic Advisory: BPD is currently on scene on Columbia Road investigating a motor vehicle crash with life threatening injuries. Columbia Road between Glendale and Hamilton will be closed until further notice. Please seek an alternative route.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 7, 2023
Police said they will update the Twitter account when Columbia Road is reopened later Wednesday.
