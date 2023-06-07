fb-pixel Skip to main content

Traffic delays in Dorchester while Boston police conduct on-scene investigation of crash on Columbia Road

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated June 7, 2023, 24 minutes ago

Boston police have closed a section of Columbia Road in Dorchester Wednesday morning while they conduct an on-scene investigation of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police posted a traffic alert on the department’s Twitter account noting that the major Dorchester street is closed between Glendale and and Hamilton streets as of 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the crash took place around 5:05 a.m. near 393 Columbia Rd. and at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately known which vehicle the injured person was operating at the time of the crash.

Advertisement

Police said they will update the Twitter account when Columbia Road is reopened later Wednesday.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe Today