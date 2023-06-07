Vigil marks memory of N.H. mom and toddler slain in horrific case of domestic violence

Authorities found 35-year-old Nicole Hughes and her 1-year-old daughter, Ariella Bell, dead in their home on Saturday. Each had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Hours later, 42-year-old Jamie Bell, the man suspected of killing his partner and their daughter, was found dead by apparent suicide on the bank of the Merrimack River.

Three days earlier, the home had been engulfed in a loud and chaotic scene when a mother and her young daughter were fatally shot in a horrific burst of domestic violence that launched an intensive hunt for the man who killed them.

FRANKLIN, N.H. — A small cluster of stuffed animals huddled together Tuesday evening against the front door of a home at the end of Elkins Street.

The shooting also left Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter from another relationship injured but alive. An online fundraiser to cover the girl’s immediate and future expenses had raised more than $26,000, as of Tuesday night.

“She is expected to make a full recovery from the physical injuries inflicted,” the girl’s aunt, Makayla Hughes, wrote in the fundraiser’s description, thanking the community for respecting the family’s privacy.

A small group of stuffed animals sits on the front steps of the house at 124 Elkins St. in Franklin, N.H., where the shooting took place on Saturday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The scene at the end of Elkins Street was quiet Tuesday evening. The stuffed animals piled up on the porch. A little white cross with a yellow bow stood in the breeze at the base of the steps. And a no-trespassing sign at the end of the street directed strangers to keep their distance.

Across town, as the sun began to set, hundreds of community members gathered at a baseball diamond to light candles, recite psalms, and share memories of the victims.

Sobs broke out from the crowd as Nicole’s father, Dan Hughes, thanked the entire community for their support, noting that Franklin has been his family’s home for 30 years.

“I don’t think people realize how close-knit this city is,” he said.

The crowd chanted, cheered, and applauded as Nicole’s 5-year-old daughter, Abrianna, hugged her grandfather and other relatives. The girl had been treated and released from the hospital after the traumatic event in which she reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to her arm and a laceration to her back.

In recent months, Facebook posts showed Hughes and Bell together with the two girls, smiling for photos as they visited the beach and other destinations — but there were warning signs that Bell could be dangerous.

Court records show that Bell had been incarcerated repeatedly in the past 15 years, including for criminal convictions that showed his propensity for violence. In late 2008, he pleaded guilty to a long list of charges that included felony burglary and five counts of misdemeanor simple assault. That case reportedly involved him choking an intimate partner.

In early 2018, he pleaded guilty to a felony for punching video equipment at the Belknap County Department of Corrections. Later that year, he was charged with a drug offense, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. That case reportedly involved him ramming a truck into a vehicle in which an ex-girlfriend was riding.

Court records indicate that Bell pleaded guilty and received a four-year sentence with at least 18 months in prison. He was paroled in May 2020, and he completed his sentence two days before Thanksgiving 2022, according to parole records. He was not on parole or probation at the time of Saturday’s slayings, according to the New Hampshire Parole Board and officials.

Amanda Grady Sexton, public affairs director for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence, said this tragic case reflects known patterns of abuse.

“Bell’s criminal history demonstrates how domestic violence escalates over time,” she said. “His illegal use of firearms and his use of strangulation against an intimate partner were strong warning signs that he was a serious risk to those in his household.”

Sexton said domestic violence homicides are preventable, avoidable, and predictable. So people shouldn’t be shy about reaching out to the statewide 24/7 helpline, 1-866-644-3574, if something about a relationship looks or feels unsafe.

Whenever high-profile cases like the one in Franklin happen, Sexton said the hotline sees a dramatic increase in calls, from people who are in unhealthy relationships and from their friends, family members, and other concerned parties. Callers don’t need to be in crisis to call and speak with an advocate, she noted.

Of the 170 homicides investigated from 2009 through 2019 in New Hampshire, 87 were a result of domestic violence, according to a 2020 report from the state’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Committee. While murder-suicide incidents accounted for 26 percent of the state’s homicides during that period, domestic violence was a factor in an overwhelming majority, 77 percent, of those murder-suicides, according to the report.

The state recorded another 24 domestic violence homicides in 2020 through 2022, according to updated numbers provided by New Hampshire Department of Justice spokesperson Michael Garrity. The next edition of the committee’s report is likely to be issued late this summer, Garrity said.

The circumstances that led to the fatal shootings remain under investigation. One open question is how Bell, a convicted felon, came to possess the firearm used in the shooting. Garrity declined to comment on that piece of the investigation, as did an assistant attorney general who spoke at a press conference over the weekend.

Globe reporter John Ellement contributed to this report. Material from past Globe stories was used in this report.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.