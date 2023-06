New Yorkers experienced an eerie orange glow Wednesday that was brought on by a thick blanket of unhealthy smoke that has drifted south from Canadian wildfires.

The fires filled the air with dangerously unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter and according to state officials, created the worst air conditions in New York state in more than 20 years, since another Canadian wildfire smoke enveloped the state.

Multiple cameras in New York show the hazy conditions. Watch them live: