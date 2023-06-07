Wildfire smoke darkens skies and triggers air alerts in northern US

The Boston skyline, as seen from Squantum, Quincy, was in a haze caused by fires from Canada.

Hundreds of wildfires have been burning in eastern Canada for weeks. On Tuesday, eye-watering smoke from the fires drifted south and cast a pall over parts of the U.S. Northeast and Midwest. The grayish haze had hints of orange, yellow or purple, depending on where you stood. One New York City commuter described the smell as progressing during the day from “burnt toast” to “campfire.”

Millions of people across North America on Wednesday faced another day of hazy skies and serious air pollution caused by smoke that had drifted down from Canadian wildfires a day earlier.

moke from wildfires in Nova Scotia shrouds Washington Street Tuesday afternoon in Wrentham. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In Manhattan on Tuesday night, the Air Quality Index hit 218, indicating that it was very unhealthy and was likely to produce widespread effects among healthy people and serious ones for those with respiratory conditions, according to federal guidelines. Such a reading is typical in a smoggy, traffic-choked megacity like Jakarta or New Delhi but rare in New York City, where decades of state and federal laws have helped to reduce emissions.

The city’s air quality was expected to deteriorate during the day Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams said late Tuesday, adding that schools would remain open but would not hold outdoor activities. The city and much of New York state were under an air quality health advisory alert — indicating that the index was expected to surpass 100 — that was in effect until Wednesday night.

A passenger wearing a face mask rides the Staten Island Ferry past the Manhattan skyline during heavy smog in New York on Tuesday. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Warnings were in effect early Wednesday across a wide portion of the Northeast and Midwest. Philadelphia was in “code orange,” indicating a likely air pollution reading of up to 150. The haze was expected to linger for a couple of days because the weather system pushing it around the atmosphere was relatively stagnant, the National Weather Service said in a forecast.

Canada, where nearly 250 fires were burning out of control as of early Wednesday, was also in for more haze. Parts of Quebec and Ontario were under a smog warning, and experts warned that the air in Toronto and elsewhere was likely to worsen — probably on Thursday — before getting better.

The Statue of Liberty stood shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on Tuesday in New York City. Spencer Platt/Photographer: Spencer Platt/Gett

People walked along the Brooklyn Promenade as a reddish haze enshrouded the Manhattan skyline as a result of Canadian wildfires on Tuesday in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty

Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. were partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires as ferries traveled up the Hudson River, seen from the Manhattan borough of New York on Tuesday. Patrick Sison/Associated Press



