The earmarks in the budget go ‘oink-oink-oink’

In a Special Message to Congress in 1822, President James Monroe analyzed at great length what was then a contentious issue: the power of Congress to authorize and fund a system of infrastructure projects, such as roads and canals, in order to knit the sprawling nation together. Monroe considered such a system a good idea. He warned, however, that Washington could not simply spend money for any purpose it chose. “It is . . . my opinion,” he stressed, “that the power [to authorize infrastructure projects] should be confined to great national works only, since if it were unlimited it would be liable to abuse and might be productive of evil.”

Advertisement

By today’s standards, such principled restraints on congressional spending seem as antiquated as chamber pots and quill pens. Congress long ago arrogated to itself the power to spend money on virtually anything, which helps explain how the federal budget has climbed to more than $6 trillion, and why the government’s debt stands at $31.8 trillion. In his wildest constitutional nightmares, Monroe could not have imagined how profligate the federal government would become, nor how fiercely members of Congress would maneuver to sneak narrow, private, and parochial pork-barrel projects into the nation’s budget.

Lawmakers are hooked on earmarks — line items folded into appropriations bills that are not national priorities, but are designed solely to deliver expensive favors to influential interests and constituents back home. In the longstanding definition of Citizens Against Government Waste, a venerable budgetary watchdog, earmarks have several characteristics that distinguish them from legitimate spending provisions. Typically they are (1) requested by only one chamber of Congress, (2) not competitively awarded, (3) not included in the president’s budget request, (4) not considered in congressional hearings, and (5) of benefit only to a local beneficiary.

It was in the 1980s and 1990s that Congress’s addiction to earmarks first took hold. They surged under Republicans and Democrats alike, exploding from fewer than 1,000 in 1996 to nearly 14,000 by 2005.

Advertisement

A rash of scandals linked to earmarking — including the bribery conviction of lobbyist Jack Abramoff, the revelations of massive corruption by Representatives Randy Cunningham of California and John Murtha of Pennsylvania, and the notoriously expensive “bridge to nowhere” in Alaska — triggered a national backlash against the practice. Republicans, correctly reading the room after winning a sizable House majority in the 2010 midterms, called for a strict ban on earmarking. In his State of the Union address the following year, President Obama followed suit. “The American people deserve to know that special interests aren’t larding up legislation with pet projects,” he said, promising to veto any bill containing pork-barrel outlays.

The latest compendium of pork-barrel earmarks totals more than $26 billion in unvetted, sneaked-in spending line items. Jeff Jacoby

For a few years — wonder of wonders! — the restraints held. But by 2021, the porcine cascade was back. When President Biden signed a $1.5 trillion spending bill in March 2022, it contained more than $9 billion in earmarks. By December, when a $1.7 trillion spending measure reached his desk, it contained even more earmarks totaling $18.9 billion.

Now, in its latest “Congressional Pig Book” — an annual compilation of indefensible lard-coated line items in the budget — Citizens Against Government Waste tallies 7,396 earmarks that will cost taxpayers more than $26 billion. To put that in perspective, the bipartisan debt-ceiling deal just agreed to last week will trim domestic discretionary spending by $112 billion in the upcoming fiscal year. Thus nearly a quarter of that economizing is nullified by pork-barrel outlays that should never have been in the budget in the first place.

Advertisement

The abuse President Monroe warned against surges like a polluted river through the earmarks CAGW identifies. They include $4 million for a “sugarcane research unit” in Louisiana; $2.5 million for the Gulf Shellfish Institute in Florida; $4 million for an “oyster recovery” project in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay; $6 million for the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library in Starkville, Miss.; and nearly $1.3 million to fund the Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg, W.Va., the Grand Theater in Steubenville, Ohio, and the Liberty Theater in Murphysboro, Ill.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts finagled a $2.4 million earmark for “modernization and educational programming” at Boston’s New England Aquarium. That may please friends of the aquarium, but why should taxpayers nationwide be forced to subsidize a Boston institution with net assets of $66.5 million? If the expenditure is meritorious, it could have gone through the normal, transparent appropriations procedure. Then again, why should it be billed to the federal government at all? As the authors of the “Pig Book” point out, the aquarium could have easily raised $2.4 million through higher admission fees, individual and corporate donations, or using a mere 3.6 percent of its substantial assets.

The banning of earmarks a decade ago was a genuine reform, one that briefly drained a tiny corner of the Washington swamp. Their return guarantees that the sea of red ink drowning the federal government will rise higher — not because earmarks themselves account for that much of the budget, but because they grease the skids to pass massive, unaffordable appropriations bills. Huge spending legislation is easier to enact when wavering members can be won over with line items custom-tailored for their state or district. That was why the late Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma used to call earmarks “the gateway drug to corruption and overspending.”

Advertisement

Congress turned its back on earmarks once. It can do so again. But that would take a principled, charismatic political leader willing to lead the fight to make it happen. Does such an individual exist?

Jeff Jacoby can be reached at jeff.jacoby@globe.com. To subscribe to Arguable, his weekly newsletter, visit globe.com/Arguable.