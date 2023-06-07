‘Nobody is perfect’: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau defends Saudi Arabia

DeChambeau responded by saying “It’s unfortunate what has happened.”

“I think as we move forward from that, we’ve got to look towards the pathway to peace, especially in forgiveness, especially if we’re trying to mend the world and make it a better place,” DeChambeau said. “I think this is what … LIV is trying to accomplish.”

Several advocacy groups, including a group of family members of those killed or injured in the September 11 terrorist attacks, released statements criticizing the agreement. Collins referred to a statement by 9/11 Families United that called PGA Tour chairman Jay Monahan a coward and said that “PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed.”

DeChambeau was one of the first big names to defect to LIV in June 2020, accepting a $125 million deal to join the Saudi-backed league. He expressed sympathy for families of 9/11 victims but said he believes it is time to move forward.

“We’ll never be able to repay the [9/11] families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago,” DeChambeau said. “And what happened was … is ... definitely horrible. And I think as time has gone on, 20 years has passed and we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole. ... The [Saudi Public Investment Fund] is trying to ... accomplish as a better world for everybody and a way to provide great entertainment for everybody around the world.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan previously pointed out the sportswashing efforts of the Saudi Arabian regime as an attempt to deter fans and athletes from supporting the league. DeChambeau said, however, that LIV is about more than creating a positive image for Saudi Arabia.

“They’re trying to do, what they’re trying to work on, is to be better allies, because we are allies with them,” DeChambeau said. “And look, I’m not going to get into politics of it. I’m not specialized in that. What I can say is they’re trying to do good for the world, and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in a while and nobody’s perfect, but we’re all trying to improve in life.”





Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.