Franklin girls’ lacrosse grabs early lead, doesn’t look back in beating Concord-Carlisle in Division 1 tournament

“We started hot, but we knew it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk,” Franklin coach Kristin Guarino said. “We were fortunate enough to play them a few weeks ago, so we knew some of their tendencies.”

The seventh-seeded Panthers scored the game’s first five goals on the way to a 7-4 victory over No. 10 C-C, with sophomore Katie Ryan netting a career-high three.

In mid-May, the Franklin girls’ lacrosse team rallied for an overtime win at Concord-Carlisle. No dramatics were necessary in Wednesday’s second-round rematch in the Division 1 tournament.

In addition to Ryan, the Panthers (19-3) received contributions from seniors Katie Peterson (one goal, three assists) and Kaitlyn Carney (one goal, two assists). “Our seniors all had matchups at the beginning of the game,” Ryan said. “So we were able to work on moving the ball around and finding underclassmen.”

Division 2 State

Burlington 14, Grafton 9 — Charlize Collins (4 goals), Elisabeth Delorey (3 goals), and Caitlyn Tremblay (3 goals) propelled the ninth-seeded Red Devils (15-5) to victory in the second round.

Scituate 15, Falmouth 10 — Charlotte Spaulding netted eight goals, and Katie Tarsala supplied four goals and an assist for the seventh-seeded Sailors (13-7) in the second-round victory.

Division 3 State

Apponequet 11, Swampscott 7 — Abby Bradley (4 goals, 3 assists), Emilia Keane (4 goals), Jayleigh Howarth (2 goals, 3 assists), and Cece Levrault (1 goal, 3 assists) powered the eighth-seeded Lakers (15-5) to a second-round victory. Allison Arruda racked up 11 saves in net.

Pentucket 15, Old Rochester 9 — Ella Palmer netted five goals and Audrey Conover and Kate Conover scored three apiece in a second-round win for the fifth-seeded Panthers (14-5).

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 14, Tahanto 5 — Paige Garlitz and Mechi O’Neil tallied three goals apiece as the fifth-seeded Hornets (13-7) rolled to a second-round victory at home.

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 1 State

Acton-Boxborough 11, Chelmsford 3 — Cam Matthews racked up seven goals and Will Steinkrauss was sturdy in net stopping 13 shots for the No. 3 Revolution (16-4) in the second-round win. Sam Nigro was a force in the defensive end with six ground balls and five cause turnovers and Ryan Cho netted two goals.

BC High 14, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 4 — Patrick Maroney had six goals and an assist and Will Emsing scored two with four helpers for the second-seeded Eagles (18-2), who beat the 18th-seeded Pioneers (8-12) for a third time. James Carroll caused six turnovers for host BC High in the second-round win.

Hingham 14, Algonquin 5 — Michael Garrity scored four goals and Connor Lasch added two goals with two assists for the fifth-seeded Harbormen (19-2), who led 10-0 midway through the second quarter against the 12th-seeded Titans (16-4). Hingham coach John Todd said that even after scoring four goals in the first 3:05 of the game, the Harbormen were able to maintain their focus on the sideline so as to not fall into any bad habits. “We’ve spent a lot of time on that,” Todd said.

Lincoln-Sudbury 16, Andover 10 — Chase Gozdeck (two goals) and Dante Venuto led the defense while Ryan Winters (four goals) and Van Tanguay (two goals) spearheaded the offense for the No. 6 Warriors (13-5) in the Round of 16.

Xaverian 13, Marshfield 10 — Dante Mariani registered three goals and two assists for the the No. 7 Hawks (12-6) in the second-round win against No. 10 Marshfield (15-5).”He has been a driving force for us all year,” said coach Ryan Quinn of Mariani, who is a 60-plus goal scorer. Sebastian Reyes distributed three assists and had a goal, a performance that can slip under the radar on stats sheet. But, said Quinn, “he was the QB of our offense tonight.” Henry Hasselbeck netted three goals and Cole Jette was visible all over the field netting two goals and two assists. Jake Fraga and Will Cardini added two goals each.

Division 2 State

Billerica 12, Burlington 4 — Seniors Aidan Gibbons (3 goals, 2 assists) and Jason Martin (2 goals, 3 assists) got help from freshman Kam Tremblay (3 goals, 1 assist) and sophomore Adam Priest (2 goals, 3 assists), as the fifth-seeded Indians (14-6) won a Round of 16 matchup.

Duxbury 16, Westwood 13 — The No. 3 Dragons (18-3) outlasted the No. 14 Wolverines (15-5) in a back-and-forth matchup in the Round of 16. Westwood built a 3-1 edge early, then Duxbury ripped off 10 straight for an 11-6 halftime edge. The Wolverines sliced it to 14-13, before Zach Falls and Braeden Hulett put the game out of reach late. “I thought we had a good team win, and all of the guys battled hard until the final whistle,” said Wyatt Glass, who tallied three goals. “A bunch of guys stepped up big for us like Zach Falls, Braden Hulett, and TJ Pikel. Moving forward, it only gets harder, so we have to keep preparing and grinding these games out. Falls and TJ Pikul paced Duxbury with four goals each.

Division 3 State

Dracut 16, Hanover 5 — Owen French paced the sixth-seeded Middies (16-4) with five goals in a second-round win over the 11th-seeded Hawks. Brock Desmarais and Timin Carter added two goals each.

Division 4 State

Abington 18, St. Bernard’s 9 — The fifth-seeded Green Wave (16-4) are off to the state quarterfinals for the first time after beating the 21st-seeded Bernardians (11-9) on the strength of eight goals and an assist from Hunter Grafton. Jonathan Halpin (5 goals, 4 assists), Pat Prewitt (4 goals, 3 assists) and Zach Buccigross (5 assists) also had strong showings.

Dover-Sherborn 17, Assabet 1 — Wyatt Pastore connected for five goals with an assist for the third-seeded Raiders (14-6) in a second-round win over the 14th-seeded Aztecs (15-5). Carson Ahola flashed defensively for D-S, in addition to getting involved on offense with a goal.

Nantucket 13, Rockland 3 — Junior Colton Chambers (5 goals, 2 assists) provided more than enough offense in support of freshman goaltender Jeremy Jenkinson (12 saves) for the sixth-seeded Whalers (14-6) in a second-round win over the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (15-5) on the island. Junior Jack Halik (3 goals, 3 assists) and classmate Colby O’Keefe (2 goals, 2 assists) were also strong on the attack for Nantucket.

Sandwich 16, Advanced Math and Science 3 — Connor Stack won 17 of 18 attempts at the faceoff-X, scored a goal, and dished out four assists for the second-seeded Blue Knights (13-7) in a second-round win. Cole Rodgers scored five times and Shane Corcoran made 13 saves.

Boys’ rugby

Division 1 State

Belmont 49, BC High 14 — Tied, 7-7, at the half, the top-seeded Marauders made critical adjustments to pull away in the semifinals. Asa Rosenmeier, Max Cornelius, Stephen Hong, and Matt Doban led Belmont to a fourth state final in five years. The Marauaders will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between St. John’s Prep and Xaverian on June 17.

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 State

Belmont 5, Marblehead 0 — Alek Karagozyan (6-4, 6-3) and Charlie Osborn (7-5, 5-7, 6-2) gutted out hard-fought victories at first and second singles, respectively, to lead the eighth-seeded Marauders (12-6) to a second-round win. Ben Packard and Ben Trout at first doubles (3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1) also notched a win.

Division 3 State

Apponequet 3, Gloucester 2 — After dropping the first set, Nate Belmore battled back in a deciding victory at second singles (2-6, 7-5, 6-2) to help lift the sixth-seeded Lakers (19-1) to a second-round victory. Other wins came from Will Horton at first singles (6-2, 6-0) and Ryan Abreau and Judson Cardinali at second doubles (6-2, 7-6 (7-5)).

Wilmington 5, Auburn 0 — Sidd Karani (2-6, 6-4, 6-2) and Owen Mitchell (7-5, 3-6, 6-2) took hard-fought singles matches to help the fifth-seeded Wildcats (11-7) to a second-round win at home. Nick DiGiovanni and Ryan Weinstein won, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, at first doubles.

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Winchester 5, Andover 0 — Kaitlin Tan (6-1, 6-1), Claire Lupien (6-2, 6-2), and Daryana Scobeleva (6-0, 6-0) cruised in singles at the No. 9 Red & Black (16-3) swept the No. 8 Warriors (17-3) in the second-round match.

Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury and Jake Levin from Hingham. Ethan Fuller, Zach Lyons, and Julia Yohe contributed.