PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan questioned the morality of playing for LIV Golf. Then he negotiated a merger.

At last year’s Canadian Open, CBS’s Jim Nantz asked Monahan, who has led the PGA Tour since January 2017, about the Saudi Arabian government’s alleged connections to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Almost one year ago, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan made a rare public appearance to explain his decision to suspend players who had defected to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Monahan had to backtrack, however, after the tours announced a stunning merger Tuesday.

“I think you’d have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications, and as it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones,” Monahan told Nantz. “And so my heart goes out to them. And I would ask any player that has left or any player that would ever consider leaving: Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?”

On Tuesday, however, Monahan appeared live on CNBC with Yasir Al Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Al Rumayyan confirmed the fund would be investing billions into a new collectively owned, for-profit entity that would combine the commercial businesses and rights of both tours.

Advertisement

In a conference call at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Monahan called the Public Investment Fund a “great, world-class investor.” The fund initially will be the exclusive investor in the new entity and have a right of first refusal regarding the investment of any new capital, according to the release announcing the merger.

“I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite,” Monahan said. “And anytime I’ve said anything, I said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. And so I accept those criticisms.”

Advertisement

Before last year’s Canadian Open, a 9/11 victims association sent a letter to American golfers who had defected to LIV, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau, accusing them of “selling out their fellow Americans by participating in the multi-billion dollar ‘sportswashing’ campaign.”

On Tuesday, the group aimed similar criticism at Monahan.

“PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA’s unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation,” Terry Strada, chair of 9/11 Families United, said in a release. “But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones.”

Saudi Arabia has long maintained that any connections of Saudi nationals to the 9/11 hijackings were coincidental.

More recently, however, the regime has been under fire for its human rights violations and its involvement in the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, an exiled Saudi journalist and columnist for the Washington Post.

Mickelson, who celebrated the merger Tuesday, also has decried Saudi Arabia’s funding of LIV Golf as sportswashing.

“They’re scary [expletives] to get involved with,” Mickelson told golf writer Alan Shipnuck in November 2021. “We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay.

Advertisement

“Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.”

Many PGA Tour players are upset with Monahan after learning about the merger on Twitter without any prior knowledge of the negotiations. A players meeting with Monahan turned heated Tuesday, with three-time winner Jackson Wagner telling Golf Channel that some players received standing ovations from the room after calling for new leadership of the PGA Tour.

Players weren’t the ones feeling blindsided. US Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said PGA officials came to his office in recent months to talk about blocking Saudi funding in American sports.

Monahan has been willing to accept the blowback.

“It’s less about how people respond today,” he said on CNBC, “and it’s all about how people respond in 10 years.”

After this weekend’s Canadian Open, both PGA and LIV golfers will compete at the US Open., which begins June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club.





Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.