QB Josh Allen becomes first Bills player to be featured on the cover of ‘Madden NFL’

Allen called the opportunity to be the face of Madden a “childhood dream come true.”

The 2024 edition also marks the first time fans have been featured alongside the cover athlete.

Quarterback Josh Allen is the first Bills player to be featured on the cover of EA’s Madden NFL video game.

“Madden NFL 24″ goes on sale on August 18 and is now available for preorder.

Following the announcement, football fans have taken to social media to share their opinions on the selection of Allen for the cover.

Fans are torn about the choice of Allen. While some think he was a good selection, many disagree.

And others are pointing out the “Madden Curse” — the theory that the athlete featured on the cover is doomed to have a bad season.

Is there a player you think should have been featured instead? And do you believe in the “Madden Curse?”

