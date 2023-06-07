Morgan Barmash comes through in circle and at plate as Woburn softball edges Lincoln-Sudbury in Division 1 tournament

The lone senior on the Tanners squad, Barmash responded with a pair of strikeouts, both looking, before forcing a ground out to second base and escaping the jam.

Lincoln-Sudbury’s softball team threatened with runners on second and third and no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury visited the circle and told senior pitcher Morgan Barmash to own the moment.

Barmash singled home the winning run in the top of the seventh and allowed two runs, scattering five hits and striking out eight over seven innings in a 3-2 road victory for 11th-seeded Woburn over No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury, 3-2, in the second round of the Division 1 tournament on Wednesday.

“What else can you say about Morgan?,” said Sigsbury. “She’s the underdog, she’s always been the underdog and she continues to prove herself over and over. She’s the heart and soul of the team and she deserves everything that she gets, and then some.”

In the top of the fifth, sophomore Hannah Niemszyk drove a blast off the wall in left-center field for a double to kick-start the offense. Sophomore Riley Trask plated Niemszyk with a beautiful bunt, putting the Tanners (19-3) ahead. Sophomore Avery Simpson worked a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh and Barmash cashed in with a single to expand the lead.

“We had some momentum at the end of the season,” said Barmash. “Once it clicked, we’re on a roll.”

Lincoln-Sudbury sophomore Kelsey Blanchette turned in a fantastic performance, allowing one earned run and three hits in six innings and bringing the Warriors (20-2) within one with a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the seventh. Barmash slammed the door shut, forcing a dribbler back to the circle.

“To come up here to a team that was 20-1 and be able to stay in it was pretty impressive by them,” said Sigsbury. “They step up all the time in different situations and it seems like a different person steps up for them all the time. I’m very proud of them.”

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 7, Attleboro 4 — Maddie Coupal crushed a game-tying three-homer in the bottom of the third inning, the catalyst for the seventh-seeded Shamrocks (14-9) in the second-round win over No. 10 Attleboro. Bishop Feehan will take on No. 2 King Philip in a quarterfinal battle Friday at 7 p.m.

Central Catholic 14, Arlington 2 — Olivia Boucher and Caitlin Milner tallied three hits apiece in a second-round win for the top-seeded Raiders (21-1).

King Philip 3, Chelmsford 0 — Freshmen paved the way to victory, as Ali Gill smashed a home run and McCoy Walsh hurled a two-hitter, striking out 12 in a second-round win for the second-seeded Warriors (22-2).

Methuen 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Lea Lynch helped the ninth-seeded Rangers (15-7) past No. 8 Bridgewater-Raynham, tying the game at one with a homer in the third, providing the lead with a sac fly in the fourth, and tagging out two runners at first. Ella Hayes (sixth-inning homer) and Mackenzie Yirrell (6 strikeouts, 4 hits, 1 walk) protected the lead, advancing Methuen to the quarterfinals, where the Rangers will face top-seeded Central Catholic for a third time this season Friday at 4 p.m. Following their two losses to the Raiders earlier this season (13-1 on April 24, and 12-0 on May 12), the Rangers hope to stifle the Raiders’ energy at the plate and create some momentum of their own. “[We need to] play like we did today,” said Methuen coach Jason Smith. “If we play with the same energy, enthusiasm, and focus that we did today, I think that’s a good start.”

Peabody 11, St. Paul 3 — Abby Bettencourt struck out 14 and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in a second-round win for the fifth-seeded Tanners (19-1). Logan Lomasney (2 for 4, two RBIs), Penny Spack (2 for 4, two RBIs), and Elizabeth Bettencourt (2 for 4, three RBIs) helped propel the offense.

Taunton 3, Franklin 0 — Sam Lincoln struck out 12 and allowed three hits in a second-round win for the third-seeded Tigers (21-1).

Division 2 State

Billerica 3, Ludlow 0 — Naomi Boldebuck struck out 17, lifting the second-seeded Indians (19-2) over No. 18 Ludlow in the second round. Billerica will host Somerset Berkley in a quarterfinal Friday.

Burlington 6, Shepherd Hill 1 — Maddie King went 3 for 3 and Cece Imbimbo struck out 15 in a second-round win for the fourth-seeded Red Devils (18-4).

Holliston 10, Walpole 4 — In a game that spanned three days, the 27th-seeded Panthers (11-11) topped the No. 6 Timberwolves (17-2) in first-round action behind senior Emma Wood at the plate (5 for 5, for RBIs) and in the circle (7 innings, 3 earned runs, 7 strikeouts). Kaylee MacDonald (4 for 5, four runs, triple) and Claire Radcliffe (2 for 3, two RBIs, sac bunt) aided the cause. “The kids were phenomenal,” said Holliston coach Don Quindley. “They never stopped. I can’t say enough about them. I have the best group of amazing kids.”

North Attleborough 4, Nashoba 1 — Kelly Colleran punched out 18 for the fifth-seeded Red Rocketeers (17-5), and Lucy Palmer and Emma Hanwell secured the second-round win with two RBIs apiece. North Attleboro will battle No. 4 Burlington in the quarterfinals.

Somerset Berkley 6, Leominster 5 — Bella Nugent’s second homer of the game, followed by an RBI single from Emma Javier and a two-run double from Mackenzie Jacob gave the seventh-seeded Raiders (15-6) a late lift over No. 10 Leominster in the second round. Somerset Berkley will visti No. 2 Billerica in the quarterfinals Friday at 4.

Tewksbury 8, Dartmouth 3 — Sam Ryan got the win for the third-seeded Redmen (17-5), allowing five hits and fanning 12 in the second round against No. 14 Dartmouth. Abby Tower went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run double.

Division 3 State

Apponequet 6, Pittsfield 1 — Lauren Bernaiche led the No. 12 Lakers (12-10) at the rubber and the plate, tossing six strikeouts in seven innings and going 2 for 4, taking down fifth-seeded Pittsfield in the second round. Christina Magnett and Caleigh Venuti added two runs each, and Eva Zuber contributed two RBIs.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Newburyport 6 — Lucy LaTour clinched the second-round win for the second-seeded Falcons (18-4) with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. Madelyn Kelley was 3 for 4 with two runs, and Caleigh Cloonan knocked in two runs. Dighton-Rehoboth will host No. 7 Triton in the quarterfinals.

Middleborough 12, Arlington Catholic 0 — Alexandra Welch blasted two grand slams and finished 3 for 4 at the plate, powering sixth-seeded Middleborough (18-4) to a second-round home win.

Norton 2, Gloucester 1 — Liana Danubio hurled a complete game, Avery Tinkham tripled and scored a run, and Bella Vittorini notched the winning run on a passed ball in a second-round win for the Lancers (20-2).

St. Mary’s 4, Dedham 1 — Anna Fringuelli tossed a complete game, fanning nine and scattering five hits for the top-seeded Spartans (21-2) in the second-round victory. Lory Suriel led the offense, smacking a triple and scoring two runs.

Triton 5, Greater New Bedford 1 — Emma Penman blasted a grand slam and a solo shot and struck out five in the circle as the seventh-seeded Vikings (18-4) knocked out the defending state champion Bears (14-10) in the second round.

Division 4 State

Clinton 7, Blackstone Valley 0 — Senior Ella Repole scattered three hits and fanned 11 and was 4 for 4 at the plate as the third-seeded Gaels (19-1) blanked BVT (13-9) in the quarterfinals.

Joseph Case 6, Advanced Math and Science 1 — Olivia Silva and Bree Fontes each had two hits and Hailey Berube hurled a complete game, scattering seven hits in a second-round win for the top-seeded Cardinals (21-1).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.