Red Sox can score runs, and they better keep hitting because they don’t play much defense

Through Monday the Sox were averaging 5.1 runs and allowing 4.9. They had scored five or more runs 32 times and allowed five or more runs 33 times.

But the Sox have allowed the seventh-most runs, their pitching grouped with four fellow last-place teams: the Athletics, Rockies, Royals, and Nationals.

CLEVELAND — The Red Sox are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, their offense comparable to those of the first-place Rangers, Rays, Braves, and Diamondbacks.

It was suggested to Alex Cora that it must be a challenge to manage such a lopsided team.

He laughed, which was his polite way of saying, “Gee, you think so?”

But Cora believes that improving the defense will lessen the imbalance.

In the short term, getting shortstop Yu Chang off the injured list next week will help. He was excellent defensively before breaking a bone in his left wrist.

Over the long term, Trevor Story’s return will aid that cause, too. He was an above-average defensive shortstop with the Rockies even when he was playing with a sore elbow in 2021.

“We’ve got to be better in certain areas,” Cora said Wednesday before the Sox played the Guardians. “I’ll repeat myself again: Defense has a lot to do with giving up runs. In that aspect we’re going to be better. We’re going to keep improving.

“Everything goes hand in hand. You play good defense — you have a good pitching staff. If you don’t play good defense, your pitching staff is going to suffer. That’s the area I’m pushing.”

Improved defense certainly would be helpful. But with Chris Sale on the injured list with a shoulder injury and unlikely to return any time soon, the pitching staff is not to be a strength any time soon.

The offseason goal of getting more strike-throwers on the staff has seen mixed results. The Sox have thrown a slightly higher percentage of strikes when compared with the same point of last season but also have a slightly higher walk rate.

It’s also a bad sign that there’s a distinct absence of pitching help in Triple A, particularly in terms of starters.

One plus has been cutting down on the walk rate in relief, dropping it from 9.2 to 8.4. Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin have helped there.

Even if the defense improves, the only way the Sox can make this season an interesting one is to hit their way up the standings and get to September close enough to chase a wild-card spot.

It’s a bad way to play, but it’s the only way they have given the pitching staff.

Adam Duvall is set to return from a broken wrist on Friday in New York. He will need some days off early on after not playing for two months, but Duvall’s presence in the middle of the order will make a good lineup even better.

Story’s return, which could initially come as a designated hitter, also will be a plus. His career offensive numbers were inflated by playing at Coors Field for six years, but Story also should provide a boost.

It’s also reasonable to think first baseman Triston Casas will be more productive assuming his actual production catches up with the quality of his at-bats.

Adding Duvall and Story to a lineup that already includes Rafael Devers, Justin Turner, Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida and the Sox should score runs in bunches.

Cora compared it with the 2021 team that won 92 games and advanced to the ALCS. They didn’t pitch particularly well, either.

“I don’t think we were great but we hit,” he said. “It’s a matter of being more consistent. We have to catch the ball.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.