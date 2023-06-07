Game 62: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

The Red Sox snapped their three-game losing streak thanks to a strong seven-inning performance from lefthander James Paxton, and that allowed Boston to rally for a 5-4 win Tuesday at Cleveland.
It was the Red Sox’ 18th come-from-behind win this season. They have now played 28 games decided by two runs or fewer, going 14-14.
The victory pushed the Sox back above .500.
The three-game series vs the Guardians continues Wednesday at Progressive Field. Kutter Crawford will get the start on three days rest after tossing three innings on Saturday against the Rays.
Lineups
RED SOX (31-30): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (1-2, 3.48 ERA)
GUARDIANS (27-33): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.20 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Bibee: Has not faced any Boston batters
Guardians vs. Crawford: Josh Bell 0-2, Will Brennan 1-2, Andrés Giménez 1-4, Steven Kwan 2-5, Josh Naylor 1-3, José Ramírez 1-4, Amed Rosario 1-6, Myles Straw 1-5, Mike Zunino 0-4
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 12-5 in their last 17 games against Cleveland, including 6-1 at Progressive Field.
Notes: Crawford is making his second straight start and fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three career games (two starts) against Cleveland. … In his first seven major league starts, Bibee, 24, has posted a 4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39⅓ innings. … Brennan has a seven-game hitting streak during which he is 14-for-25. … Naylor is 11-for-22 over his last six games.
